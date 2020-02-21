F1Great Britain 2014

user icon
496168709PF018_F1_Grand_Pri NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND JULY 06: Jean-Eric Vergne of Toro Rosso and France during the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 6, 2014 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jean-Eric Vergne F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain Peter Fox Northampton United Kingdom Formula One Racing formula 1 Auto Racing Formula One Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit British GP British Formula One Grand Prix