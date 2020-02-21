F1Canada 2014

user icon
493595009PF039_Canadian_F1_ MONTREAL, QC - JUNE 08: Jean-Eric Vergne of Toro Rosso and France during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 8, 2014 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images,) *** Local Caption *** Jean-Eric Vergne Canadian F1 Grand Prix Peter J Fox Montreal Canada Formula One Racing formula 1 Auto Racing Formula One Grand Prix Canadian F1 Grand Prix Canadian Formula One Grand Prix