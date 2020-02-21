user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Seatfitting Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus GP, 5 januari 2012

Seatfitting Kimi Raikkonen - Lotus GP, 5 januari 2012
1 / 1
  • Camera-
  • Picture size548x800 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateJan 5 2012