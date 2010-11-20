user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Pirelli-test Abu Dhabi, 19-20 november 2010

Pirelli-test Abu Dhabi, 19-20 november 2010
1 / 91
  • Camera-
  • Picture size531x800 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateNov 20 2010