user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Sergio Perez voor het eerst in Sauber-fabriek

Sergio Perez voor het eerst in Sauber-fabriek
1 / 11
  • Camera-
  • Picture size533x800 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateOct 14 2010