user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Shakedown Williams FW30 - Kemble Airfield 12 november

Shakedown Williams FW30 - Kemble Airfield 12 november
1 / 2
  • Camera-
  • Picture size533x800 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateNov 13 2008