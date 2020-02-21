user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Williams

Williams
1 / 11
  • Camera-
  • Picture size1000x1500 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateNov 3 2016

Williams F1 Factory, Grove, Oxfordshire. Thursday 03 November 2016. Lance Stroll. Photo: Glenn Dunbar/Williams ref: Digital Image _X4I0331 Glenn Dunbar

  • Williams