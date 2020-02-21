F1RTL GP Masters of Formula 3 2013

- Camera-
- Picture size1000x1500 px
- Focal length-
- Aperture-
- Shutter speed-
- DateJul 7 2013
Masters of Formula 3, Zandvoort (NL)
Prize giving ceremony, 2 Alex Lynn (GB, Prema Powerteam, Dallara F312 Mercedes), 5 Felix Rosenqvist (S, kfzteile24 Muecke Motorsport, Dallara F312 Mercedes), 4 Emil Bernstorff (GB, Prema Powerteam, Dallara F312 Mercedes), Masters of Formula 3, Zandvoort (NL) - 5.-7. July 2013 *** Local Caption *** Copyright (c) FIA Formula 3 European Championship / Thomas Suer
RTL GP Masters of Formula 3, Zandvoort (NL)
Thomas Suer
Zandvoort
Netherlands