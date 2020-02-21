user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1RTL GP Masters of Formula 3 2013

RTL GP Masters of Formula 3 2013
1 / 13
  • Camera-
  • Picture size1000x1500 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateJul 7 2013

Masters of Formula 3, Zandvoort (NL) Prize giving ceremony, 2 Alex Lynn (GB, Prema Powerteam, Dallara F312 Mercedes), 5 Felix Rosenqvist (S, kfzteile24 Muecke Motorsport, Dallara F312 Mercedes), 4 Emil Bernstorff (GB, Prema Powerteam, Dallara F312 Mercedes), Masters of Formula 3, Zandvoort (NL) - 5.-7. July 2013 *** Local Caption *** Copyright (c) FIA Formula 3 European Championship / Thomas Suer RTL GP Masters of Formula 3, Zandvoort (NL) Thomas Suer Zandvoort Netherlands