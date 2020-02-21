F1Steijn Schothorst

- Camera-
- DateDec 5 2016
MOTORSPORTS FORMULA V8 3.5 POST SEASON TEST JEREZ
JEREZ (ESP) DEC 5-7 2016 - Post season test of the Formula V8 3.5 Series 2016 at Cicuito permanente de Jerez. Steijn Schothorst #22 RP Motorsport. Portrait. (C) 2016 Sebastiaan Rozendaal / Dutch Photo Agency / LAT Photographic
Sebastiaan Rozendaal
Jerez
Spain
