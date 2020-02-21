user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to photos

F1Spain 2013

Spain 2013
1 / 102
  • Camera-
  • Picture size1000x1500 px
  • Focal length-
  • Aperture-
  • Shutter speed-
  • DateMay 12 2013

163377260KR00188_Spanish_F1 MONTMELO, SPAIN - MAY 12: Scuderia Toro Rosso mechanics at work during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2013 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) Spanish F1 Grand Prix - Race Peter Fox Montmelo Spain Formula One Racing formula 1 Auto Racing Spain F1 Grand Prix Spanish Formula One Grand Prix Formula One Grand Prix Barcelona