Renault didn't want to continue with 'pessimistic' Hulkenberg

Renault 's Alain Prost says that Renault chose to change its line-up for the 2020 season as it didn't wish to continue with a "negative" Nico Hulkenberg .

The German will leave Renault at the end of the 2019 season, with Esteban Ocon stepping in after signing a two-year deal to race alongside Daniel Ricciardo .

Hulkenberg, who has been part of the Renault outfit since the 2017 campaign, was quite negative within the team according to Prost, who is currently a director of Renault Sport.

"We'll have a hard enough time at Renault next year, so it was important to appoint a motivated driver for next season," admitted the four-time world champion.

Prost added that it was keen to sign Ocon, who is "motivated" to get back to racing after spending the 2019 season on the sidelines after losing his seat at Force India last year.

"We don't want to have any pessimistic drivers in our team and that's why we chose Ocon, who is very motivated after a year on the side of the road," Prost added.

"Nico is pretty negative, but he's also right on certain points. However, we have to look ahead and then we can't use the negativity of a driver. Especially since next year will be a very difficult season for us."

With major regulation changes coming in 2021, Prost says that Renault will be firmly focused on the 2021 season next year, meaning that it is expecting a difficult campaign in 2020.

"I can be honest, we're going to focus on 2021," Prost stated. "As a result, next season will be a mediocre to perhaps even bad season for us.

"Because of the new rules coming up for 2021, it makes no sense for us to develop much more for 2020. We are going to make a lot of changes and hope to perform at a high level in 2021."