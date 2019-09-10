Renault didn't want to continue with 'pessimistic' Hulkenberg

Renault's Alain Prost says that Renault chose to change its line-up for the 2020 season as it didn't wish to continue with a "negative" Nico Hulkenberg.
The German will leave Renault at the end of the 2019 season, with Esteban Ocon stepping in after signing a two-year deal to race alongside Daniel Ricciardo.
Hulkenberg, who has been part of the Renault outfit since the 2017 campaign, was quite negative within the team according to Prost, who is currently a director of Renault Sport.
"We'll have a hard enough time at Renault next year, so it was important to appoint a motivated driver for next season," admitted the four-time world champion.
Prost added that it was keen to sign Ocon, who is "motivated" to get back to racing after spending the 2019 season on the sidelines after losing his seat at Force India last year.
"We don't want to have any pessimistic drivers in our team and that's why we chose Ocon, who is very motivated after a year on the side of the road," Prost added.
"Nico is pretty negative, but he's also right on certain points. However, we have to look ahead and then we can't use the negativity of a driver. Especially since next year will be a very difficult season for us."
With major regulation changes coming in 2021, Prost says that Renault will be firmly focused on the 2021 season next year, meaning that it is expecting a difficult campaign in 2020.
"I can be honest, we're going to focus on 2021," Prost stated. "As a result, next season will be a mediocre to perhaps even bad season for us.
"Because of the new rules coming up for 2021, it makes no sense for us to develop much more for 2020. We are going to make a lot of changes and hope to perform at a high level in 2021."
JuJuHound
Posts: 121
Looking at this poor car they prepared for NIco, I understand why he is so "negative". It's a matter of time when Ricciardo will make the same attitude.
I wish Hulk could go to Red Bull or Ferrari. I want to see him in top car but it seems his Hockenheim adventure on the wall not helped him much.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,013
Ferrari: No, thank you....
Redbull: Please don't look at us!...
abhidbgt
Posts: 167
Concentrating on 2021. Alright, alright, alright!
Kean
Posts: 568
And yet they offered him a one year contract that he turned down?
Mansell
Posts: 45
Offered him a one year deal, now come out and say this.
I'm sorry Prost but what do you add to the team ?
Yours went out of business 17 years ago and your still hanging around like a bad smell
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,013
His conduct is unprofessional. I wonder what Ricciardo must be feeling, to abandon 2020. "GP2 Team! GP2 Team!"
calle.itw
Posts: 7,251
If he does that, I will glee with pure malice.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,251
Nothing to see here, just the heads of Renault being absolute dirt again. As per usual.