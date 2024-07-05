Marko opvallend positief over Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo ontving in de afgelopen maanden veel kritiek. De Visa Cash App RB-coureur presteert niet sterk, en er wordt stevig getwijfeld aan zijn toekomst. Helmut Marko was vaak kritisch op hem, maar de Oostenrijkse adviseur is nu opvallend positief.
Ricciardo hoopte dit jaar zo goed te presteren, dat hij weer aanmerking zou komen voor een zitje bij Red Bull Racing voor 2025. Al snel werd duidelijk dat dit niet mogelijk is, en Red Bull verlengde het contract van Sergio Perez. Ricciardo presteert momenteel niet super goed bij VCARB, en hij is vaak langzamer dan zijn teamgenoot Yuki Tsunoda. Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko liet al meerdere keren weten dat Liam Lawson in aanmerking komt voor het VCARB-zitje voor 2025.
Marko is nu opvallend positief over de prestaties van Ricciardo. In Oostenrijk pakte de Australiër immers een paar WK-punten, en was hij sneller dan Tsunoda. In gesprek met zijn landgenoten van Servus TV is Marko dan ook opvallend positief: "Na zijn relatief slechte resultaat in Barcelona, denk ik dat het heel belangrijk voor hem was om te laten zien dat de update, met de juiste richting en de juiste achtervleugel, ook werkt. Dat is iets positiefs, net als zijn resultaat op de Red Bull Ring in Oostenrijk."
Na een aantal redelijk tegenvallende raceweekenden wil Red Bull de stijgende lijn in Silverstone gaan voortzetten. Ma...
Lando Norris gaat aankomend weekend in Silverstone op jacht naar succes in zijn thuisrace. De McLaren-coureur heeft e...
Daniel Ricciardo ontving in de afgelopen maanden veel kritiek. De Visa Cash App RB-coureur presteert niet sterk, en e...
Vandaag is het precies vier jaar geleden dat de Formule 1 het coronavirus wist te verslaan. In 2020 ging op deze dag ...
Het team van Red Bull Racing is niet langer dominant in de Formule 1. De Oostenrijkse renstal heeft hun voorsprong in...
Posts: 14.312
Nou weet ik het zeker.
Ricciardo weet dat Helmut vreemd is geweest en heeft daar dan ook bewijs van.......zal wel 'n gangbang voor ouwe mannen geweest zijn.
Posts: 14.312
Tirol!
Geweldig die softporno filmpjes van vroeger....1975 +/-.
Posts: 24.001
Ik kijk hier niet van op als het waar is wat Joe Saward in zijn Green Notebook schrijft
(met dank aan @Tifoso-0), maar ik hoop niet dat het waar is, maar Helmut kennende.
Wat is die Saward langdradig, pffff.
We have to wait and see how Red Bull solves the VCARB three-into-one-doesn’t-go problem they have created with Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Lim Lawson having one too many bums for the seats available. But that could be solved if Red Bull was to run out of patience with Sergio Perez. The Mexican national hero is having a poor season. Even conspiracy theorists are running out of gas about him. After 11 races he has scored a total of 118 points, compared to Max Verstappen’s 237. This is just shy of 50 percent.
The Mexican has a new contract that runs until the end of 2026, but there is frustration within Red Bull Racing because this year the team does not have the same level of advantage as last year, when it did not matter so much that Sergio had qualified badly. He had a car that was strong enough to let him charge to second. This meant that there was little threat to Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship (which decides who gets what prize money). Suggesting that Perez could be dumped will, inevitably, open up the bomber streams of abuse from Mexicans, but this would not be the first such Blitz. The problem for the fans is that they cannot go on saying it is all an anti-Perez conspiracy because there is no justifiable argument for Red Bull to screw itself out of prize money. It is silly to even suggest that. The facts are that in the last weeks Sergio has either been eighth or has retired. In Austria he was seventh. He would have been eighth if Lando Norris had not retired. He is the last of the eight drivers in the top four teams. Max is fighting for the Constructors’ title on his own, but he is outnumbered… And it probably won’t work. Ironically, improved performance coming from McLaren and Mercedes is working in Red Bull’s favour because the rival teams are taking points away from one another. After qualifying in Austria, Christian Horner made a point in the team release saying “we are going to need Checo to have a strong race tomorrow as the McLarens, Ferraris, and Mercedes cars are right there with us”. That was like a football referee fiddling with the red card in his pocket but deciding on a yellow…
Daniel Ricciardo was put into Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in order to motivate Perez to do better, on the basis that the Australian would be a threat to his seat.
Daniel has not done enough to be convincing, but like Perez he is a popular and useful figure. It is looking increasingly likely that Red Bull will take Daniel out of his current car and replace him with Liam Lawson in the course of the summer break. Would Daniel do a better job than Perez? Or would Lawson be the better choice to score more points?
Posts: 5.239
Ging dat met Nyck ook niet zo? Paar mooie woorden en toen kon hij gaan.
Posts: 8.023
Nou, gezien de ontwikkelingen van de laatste weken moet je geen eens raar opkijken dat Ricciardo nog promotie gaat maken ook. Ze verwachten echt geen wonderen van Perez, een vormdip heeft ie elk jaar wel, maar het is nu al 5 of 6 races op rij kommer en kwel.
Lokale tijd
13:30 - 14:30
12:30 - 13:30
16:00 - 18:00
17:00 - 18:00
16:00 - 17:00
16:00 - 18:00
Lokale tijd
13:30 - 14:30
12:30 - 13:30
16:00 - 18:00
17:00 - 18:00
16:00 - 17:00
16:00 - 18:00
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
Altijd direct op de hoogte van het laatste Max Verstappen en formule 1 nieuws van GPtoday? Met het inschakelen van gratis website push notificaties mis je niets.
Ouw-sjagerijn
Posts: 14.312
Nou weet ik het zeker.
Ricciardo weet dat Helmut vreemd is geweest en heeft daar dan ook bewijs van.......zal wel 'n gangbang voor ouwe mannen geweest zijn.