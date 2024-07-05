Marko opvallend positief over Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo ontving in de afgelopen maanden veel kritiek. De Visa Cash App RB-coureur presteert niet sterk, en er wordt stevig getwijfeld aan zijn toekomst. Helmut Marko was vaak kritisch op hem, maar de Oostenrijkse adviseur is nu opvallend positief.

Ricciardo hoopte dit jaar zo goed te presteren, dat hij weer aanmerking zou komen voor een zitje bij Red Bull Racing voor 2025. Al snel werd duidelijk dat dit niet mogelijk is, en Red Bull verlengde het contract van Sergio Perez. Ricciardo presteert momenteel niet super goed bij VCARB, en hij is vaak langzamer dan zijn teamgenoot Yuki Tsunoda. Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko liet al meerdere keren weten dat Liam Lawson in aanmerking komt voor het VCARB-zitje voor 2025.

Marko is nu opvallend positief over de prestaties van Ricciardo. In Oostenrijk pakte de Australiër immers een paar WK-punten, en was hij sneller dan Tsunoda. In gesprek met zijn landgenoten van Servus TV is Marko dan ook opvallend positief: "Na zijn relatief slechte resultaat in Barcelona, denk ik dat het heel belangrijk voor hem was om te laten zien dat de update, met de juiste richting en de juiste achtervleugel, ook werkt. Dat is iets positiefs, net als zijn resultaat op de Red Bull Ring in Oostenrijk."