user icon
icon


‹ Back to teams

F1Teams 2019 - Russian Time

link-icon

RU Russian Time

  • Team name Russian Time
  • Base - Russian
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 2013
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Foto gallery

Driver statistics

  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
  •  

Latest news

  • New Formula 2 cars shakedown at Magny-Cours
    F2: New Formula 2 cars shakedown at Magny-Cours

    The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...

    14 Feb 2018 15:16
  • Leclerc claims seventh consecutive pole position
    F2: Leclerc claims seventh consecutive pole position

    Charles Leclerc remains unbeaten in qualifying this year as the young Monegasque driver stormed to his seventh consecutive pole position. The Ferrari junior's time of 1:26.2...

    28 Jul 2017 17:08
  • Nato takes maiden win after Leclerc penalty
    F2: Nato takes maiden win after Leclerc penalty

    Norman Nato lined up fourth on the grid and navigated the narrow streets of the Baku street circuit to put Arden on the top step. Oliver Rowland got a terrific start and pulled ...

    25 Jun 2017 13:15
  • Leclerc wins dramatic red flag ending race
    F2: Leclerc wins dramatic red flag ending race

    Charles Leclerc demonstrated precision driving to convert his fourth pole position in a row into another race win. He was followed by McLaren junior Nyck De Vries and DAMS drive...

    24 Jun 2017 11:32
  • The season so far
    F2: The season so far

    Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...

    14 Jun 2017 12:36
  • De Vries dominates Monaco sprint race
    F2: De Vries dominates Monaco sprint race

    Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...

    27 May 2017 17:25
  • Rowland takes maiden win at Monaco
    F2: Rowland takes maiden win at Monaco

    Oliver Rowland has won the feature race at Monaco after starting from third place on the grid. The Brit has won his first race in Formula 2 after making his debut in the series ...

    26 May 2017 12:27
  • Matsushita wins after Latifi mistake
    F2: Matsushita wins after Latifi mistake

    Nobuhara Matsushita won the final race of the Formula 2 weekend. Nicolas Latifi was leading for a majority of the race until a mistake left him travelling through the gravel, al...

    14 May 2017 13:05
  • Leclerc leads the way after practice in Barcelona
    F2: Leclerc leads the way after practice in Barcelona

    Prema’s Charles Leclerc set the pace early on in Barcelona, setting a time of 1:29.974, the only driver to go under the 1:30.00 mark. Leclerc’s former teammate Alex ...

    12 May 2017 13:18
  • Markelov takes victory ahead of Nato and Leclerc in season opener
    F2: Markelov takes victory ahead of Nato and Leclerc in season opener

    Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...

    15 Apr 2017 13:31
  • Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain
    F2: Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain

    Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...

    14 Apr 2017 20:19
  • De Vries ends Bahrain test on top
    F2: De Vries ends Bahrain test on top

    Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...

    31 Mar 2017 18:59
  • Russian Time confirm 2017 line up
    GP2: Russian Time confirm 2017 line up

    Russian Time has revealed its driver line-up for the 2017 season, announcing that 21 year old Italian Luca Ghiotto will race alongside 22 year old Russian Artem Markelov. Both ...

    16 Feb 2017 07:09
  • Pierre Gasly tops practice in Sepang
    GP2: Pierre Gasly tops practice in Sepang

    Pierre Gasly headed the practice session for GP2's return to Malaysia. The Frenchman set a time of 1 minute 42.352 seconds to beat Prema team mate Antonio Giovinazzi who cu...

    29 Sep 2016 15:34
  • Markelov not ruling out Williams development role
    Markelov not ruling out Williams development role

    Artem Markelov, a Russian GP2 driver, claims he is in talks with "a number of teams" about entering formula one. The 21-year-old, who is linked to the ownership of the...

    07 Sep 2016 12:54
  • Alex Lynn wins German sprint race
    GP2: Alex Lynn wins German sprint race

    Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...

    31 Jul 2016 11:11
  • Nato fastest as GP2 testing resumes
    GP2: Nato fastest as GP2 testing resumes

    The GP2 Series field is back on track this week for the second 2016 pre-season test session at Circuito de Jerez, Spain. The paddock was greeted by blue skies but cold temperatu...

    30 Mar 2016 14:00

History Russian Time

Recent results of Russian Time

Load all results

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?
show sidebar