Aug 30Album
Aug 30Album
Sean Gelael will return to Formula 2 racing in Hungary after pulling out of the races at Silverstone on short notice. Gelael was penalised after practice following a coming tog...
Sean Gelael will not take part in the two Formula 2 races this weekend, Prema has confirmed. The team stated on Twitter that the Indonesian driver has been withdrawn from the t...
Sergio Sette Camara has won his first race of the 2019 Formula 2 championship, holding off the Uni-Virtuosi of Luca Ghiotto to take the win and 15 points. Louis Deletraz ...
Sean Gelael has been officially disqualified from the Formula 2 qualifying session after he knocked down two marshals during the session. The Indonesian driver stopped on the c...
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...
Prema is delighted to announce that Sean Gelael will drive for the team in the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship. A 21-year-old from Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelael is an experi...
Every so often we get a talent that sweeps through the junior categories, picking up eyes and fans as they go along. They get the experts talking and excitement starts to brim o...
The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...
Prema Powerteam have signed Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou for the 2017 European Formula Three Championship. The Chinese driver joins former-Red Bull man Callum Ilott at the Itali...
Formula Three race winner Ralf Aron will switch to Hitech for the 2017 season, leaving Prema Powerteam. Aron competed in his first season of the series in 2016, winnig a r...
Tadasuke Makio is being touted for a European Formula Three drive at Prema Powerteam next year, according to Autosport. The Honda junior recently tested with the Italian team f...
The final round of the FIA Formula Three championship took place this weekend at Hockenheim, with three races spread across the weekend. All three races were won by Canadian La...
Antonio Giovinazzi won the GP2 feature race at Malaysia, taking the lead of the championship standings. The Italian had to get by team mate Pierre Gasly and Sergey Sirotki...
Antonio Giovinazzi continued to impress at Malaysia after placing his car on the front row of the grid behind his team-mate Pierre Gasly. But the FIA Formula Three European cha...
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...
Antonio Giovinazzi claimed another GP2 podium but is ruing his mistake of not pushing Pierre Gasly for the win earlier. "It was a good race for me and a good start," ...
Pierre Gasly was delighted with his performance as he won his second GP2 race of the season. He is also looking to make the best of P8 tomorrow and gain as many points as possib...
Pierre Gasly has won the first race of the GP2 weekend ahead of his team mate Antonio Giovinazzi and ART driver Sergey Sirotkin. Gasly converted his pole position into his seco...
Matthew Parry finished practice at the Hungaroring in first place after setting a time of 1 minute 33.484 seconds, marginally ahead of the ART of Nirei Fukuzumi. Championship l...
Pierre Gasly has topped the timesheets at the Hungaroring for the GP2 practice session. PREMA driver Gasly set a time of 1 minute 27.138 seconds, beating Alex Lynn by just...
GP2 christened the now Baku City Circuit with the first official session on the circuit on Friday morning. First practice in Baku for the Formula One feeder series was topped b...
The next new team for F1 could now be on the horizon, according to Germany's Auto Bild Motorsport. The publication suggested that Prema Powerteam, a lower-category Italian o...
Lance Stroll has been selected by Williams Martini Racing to join its Young Driver Development Programme. The Montréal-born teenager, who turned 17-years-old last month (...
Michael Schumacher's son looks set to move just one step away from F1 in 2016. 16-year-old Mick made his single-seater debut in German Formula 4 this year, but in recent day...
Ferrari and Mercedes may each be making early overtures to Mick Schumacher, the 16-year-old son of F1 legend and record world champion Michael. In 1994, the Benetton team lined ...
Lotus F1 Team Junior driver Esteban Ocon will test a two-year old Lotus F1 Team E20 as part of his ongoing development programme and as a reward for winning the FIA Formula 3 Ch...
Lotus F1 Team, in partnership with Gravity Sport Management, is proud to announce the Lotus F1 Junior Team drivers for 2014. Nine drivers drawn from eight countries will compete...
The dreadful weather conditions in Monza did nothing to stop Raffaelo Marciello's (Prema Powerteam) domination. Even though the red flag hung out because of the pouring rain ...
The FIA Formula 3 European Championship has attracted a fully subscribed entry with 30 cars representing 12 teams. These young motor sport hopefuls will go head-to-head all over...
This weekend, the tradition-rich 'RTL GP Masters of Formula 3' is going to lure the best European Formula 3 drivers to the Dutch North Sea coast. At the 4.307-kilometre Circuit ...
26 Jul 2019 14:05
13 Jul 2019 16:22
30 Jun 2019 11:43
26 Apr 2019 17:06
14 Feb 2018 15:16
20 Nov 2017 10:57
21 Jul 2017 09:57
20 Mar 2017 18:39
12 Dec 2016 17:50
10 Dec 2016 15:36
08 Nov 2016 15:18
16 Oct 2016 16:48
01 Oct 2016 10:26
30 Sep 2016 13:33
31 Jul 2016 11:11
23 Jul 2016 18:00
22 Jul 2016 18:38
17 Jun 2016 13:39
24 May 2016 12:15
27 Nov 2015 09:44
13 Nov 2015 10:45
12 Nov 2015 12:24
14 Oct 2014 14:42
03 Apr 2014 16:43
25 Mar 2013 09:30
06 Mar 2013 16:41
12 Jul 2012 14:40
9
10
2
1
20
21