F1Teams 2019 - Motopark

DE Motopark

  • Team name Motopark
  • Base Oschersleben, Germany
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1998
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Latest news

  • Gunther wins as disaster strikes Norris
    F3: Gunther wins as disaster strikes Norris

    Max Gunther has won his second race of the weekend, taking two out of a possible three victories at Pau. The German had the race handed to him as long time leader Lando Norris h...

    21 May 2017 17:49
  • Gunther wins race 2 in Pau
    F3: Gunther wins race 2 in Pau

    Max Gunther has taken his first win of the season after controlling the pace from the very start and holding off an early challenge from Lando Norris. Gunther started the race f...

    21 May 2017 11:21
  • Eriksson wins feisty Race 1 at Pau
    F3: Eriksson wins feisty Race 1 at Pau

    Formula 3 European Championship leader Joel Eriksson emerged victorious from Race 1 at the Pau street circuit on Saturday morning, mastering a damp circuit and holding...

    20 May 2017 12:21
  • 2017 entry list confirmed
    F3: 2017 entry list confirmed

    The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...

    20 Mar 2017 18:39
  • Soori gets 2017 F3 drive with Team Motopark
    F3: Soori gets 2017 F3 drive with Team Motopark

    Team Motopark have announced that 16 year old German driver Keyvan Andres Soori will race for them in the FIA F3 European Championship this season. The team's other sea...

    10 Feb 2017 13:56
  • Team Motopark retain Joel Erikkson
    F3: Team Motopark retain Joel Erikkson

    Joel Erikkson will remain with Team Motopark for the 2017 FIA Formula Three championship after impressing in his first year. In 2016, Erikkson claimed the rookie title and...

    20 Jan 2017 14:22
  • Another Ferrari junior joins Prema
    F3: Another Ferrari junior joins Prema

    Prema Powerteam have signed Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou for the 2017 European Formula Three Championship. The Chinese driver joins former-Red Bull man Callum Ilott at the Itali...

    12 Dec 2016 17:50
  • Teams unhappy with Zandvoort crane incident.
    F3: Teams unhappy with Zandvoort crane incident.

    Formula 3 European Championship competitors were angered by a crane retrieving a stranded car under local yellow flags during the final race of the Zandvoort round. During race...

    22 Jul 2016 13:38
  • Motopark signs Pommer and Raghunathan
    F3: Motopark signs Pommer and Raghunathan

    FIA Formula 3 European Championship newcomers Team Motopark have announced the signing of another two drivers: Markus Pommer and Mahaveer Raghunathan. The 24-year old German won...

    19 Feb 2015 08:39
  • F3: Max Verstappen breaks F3 track record on debut test day

    Max Verstappen has finished his first Formula 3 test day on a high. The 16 year old Dutchman made his F3 debut today after just nine test with a Formula Renault 2.0 car. The tes...

    18 Dec 2013 17:31
  • Max Verstappen to test F3 car for Motopark at Valencia this week
    F3: Max Verstappen to test F3 car for Motopark at Valencia this week

    Max Verstappen will be testing a Formula 3 car this week at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. After just nine Formula Renault 2.0 tests with several teams, the son of forme...

    16 Dec 2013 10:03
  • Christopher Zanella aims for F2 title and F1 prize test
    F2: Christopher Zanella aims for F2 title and F1 prize test

    2011 FIA Formula Two runner-up Christopher Zanella has his sights firmly set on championship victory and the Williams F1 prize test after confirming he is to return to the serie...

    27 Mar 2012 16:06

History Motopark

