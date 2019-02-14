user icon
icon


‹ Back to teams

F1Teams 2019 - Jenzer Motorsport

link-icon

CH Jenzer Motorsport

  • Team name Jenzer Motorsport
  • Base Lyss, Switzerland
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1993
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Foto gallery

Driver statistics

  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

Latest news

  • Drugovich signs with Carlin Buzz Racing
    F3: Drugovich signs with Carlin Buzz Racing

    Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...

    14 Feb 2019 18:13
  • Prema's line-up completed as Shwartzman signs
    F3: Prema's line-up completed as Shwartzman signs

    Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...

    05 Feb 2019 14:52
  • Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP
    F3: Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP

    GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...

    04 Feb 2019 16:10
  • Peroni joins Campos for 2019 campaign
    F3: Peroni joins Campos for 2019 campaign

    Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...

    01 Feb 2019 15:52
  • Fewtrell joins fellow Renault junior Lundgaard at ART
    F3: Fewtrell joins fellow Renault junior Lundgaard at ART

    ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...

    24 Jan 2019 17:18
  • Renault junior Lundgaard signs with ART
    F3: Renault junior Lundgaard signs with ART

    Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART.  The 17-year-old Dane w...

    23 Jan 2019 12:27
  • Ticktum to join Super Formula in 2019
    Ticktum to join Super Formula in 2019

    Red Bull junior driver Dan Ticktum will race in Super Formula in 2019, following in the footsteps of Perre Gasly, who ventured to the Japanese series before making the move into...

    06 Dec 2018 11:01
  • Haas F1 signs Maini as development driver
    Haas F1 signs Maini as development driver

    Haas F1 Team has signed Indian racer Arjun Maini as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci. The 19-year-old Maini is competing in the GP3 Series f...

    11 May 2017 09:57
  • Lorandi confirmed at Jenzer Motorsport
    GP3: Lorandi confirmed at Jenzer Motorsport

    Alessio​ Lorandi will be racing full time this season in GP3 with Jenzer Motorsport. The Italian made his debut in the series late last year when he moved from the Europe...

    17 Mar 2017 11:17
  • Arjun Maini retained by Jenzer Motorsport
    GP3: Arjun Maini retained by Jenzer Motorsport

    Jenzer Motorsport have confirmed that they have kept Indian Arjun Maini for the 2017 season, after the 19 year old impressed with his tenth place in the standings last year. Ma...

    28 Feb 2017 09:20
  • Alessio Lorandi joins Jenzer
    GP3: Alessio Lorandi joins Jenzer

    Italian Alessio Lorandi has confirmed he will race for Jenzer in GP3 for the remainder of the season. Lorandi, who until recently competed in the FIA Formula Three champio...

    23 Sep 2016 16:08

History Jenzer Motorsport

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?
show sidebar