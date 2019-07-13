Aug 31Album
Luca Ghiotto has won his second race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, coming out on top after a titanic battle with Nicholas Latifi. Ghiotto started the race from second on the gr...
Sergio Sette Camara has won his first race of the 2019 Formula 2 championship, holding off the Uni-Virtuosi of Luca Ghiotto to take the win and 15 points. Louis Deletraz ...
Sergio Sette Camara has claimed pole position for the Formula 2 feature race, which saw two red flags at the start and toward the end of the session. The first red flag came wh...
Sergio Sette Camara has topped the practice session at Paul Ricard in the FIA Formula 2 series, beating Nyck de Vries to the top spot. Sette Camara set his best lap in the fina...
Dams' Nicholas Latifi took the win in the first Formula 2 feature race despite a problem with his pitstop, seven seconds ahead of UNI-Virtuosi Racing's Luca Ghiotto and ...
Jean-Eric Vergne has won the Sanya ePrix, but escaped a penalty for not respecting safety car procedure. Last time out in Hong Kong, the race was decided post-chequered flag as...
Sebastian Buemi will remain with the Red Bull family for a 12th successive season, continuing in his role as a reserve. The Swiss driver joined Red Bull in 2008 as a test driver...
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
Sergio Sette Camara will join DAMS for the 2019 Formula 2 season, partnering Canadian Nicholas Latifi. Sette Camara is readying up for his third season in the F2 championship, h...
Nicholas Latifi will compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship with DAMS for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. It will be Latifi's fourth full season in the sport, having...
After an outstanding performance in the qualifying session, Alexander Albon managed the grab his pole position of the year in the Formula 2 series in Baku. The Thai driver won t...
Alain Prost has sold his stake in Renault's Formula E team e.dams in order to focus exclusively on F1. That is the news of the French sports daily L'Equipe, reporting th...
Audi Sport Team driver Lucas Di Grassi comfortably topped the time sheets in FP1 this morning, as the Formula E championship resumed at a dusty Mexico City circuit. Grip wa...
Tatiana Calderon is moving to Jenzer for the 2018 GP3 season, her third in the series.The 24-year-old switches to the Swiss outfit after completing Abu Dhabi’s post-s...
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...
Helmut Marko has said that Brendon Hartley is in the running for a Toro Rosso seat for next season, but for now is refusing to speculate beyond the race in Austin. Officially Ha...
Nico Prost has said he is not taking the success of his team for granted heading into season four. Renault e.dams have been one of the success stories of Formula E, proving to b...
Haas F1's development driver Santino Ferrucci has revealed that he finds 2017 Formula 1 machinery as "a bit scary at times". This follows his first time behin...
Nico Rosberg shocked the motorsport world back at the end of 2016 when he announced that he would be retiring from Formula 1. The German achieved his dream of winning a world ch...
Trident has announced that Santino Ferrucci will join the team for the remainder of the season, partnering Nabil Jeffri for the final five rounds of the FIA Formula 2 ...
Prema’s Charles Leclerc has turned his fifth pole position into another race win in a comfortable fashion. His team mate Antonio Fuoco, who has had a tough few races bounc...
Tatiana Calderon, driver in GP3 for DAMS and Sauber F1 development driver, is clear of her ambitions in motorsport; she is not only here to compete with women in the sport, she ...
Pirelli has confirmed that Sebastian Buemi is taking part in a two-day test in France, providing the Italian outfit a look into its 2018 tyres. Buemi will be driving Red Bu...
Norman Nato lined up fourth on the grid and navigated the narrow streets of the Baku street circuit to put Arden on the top step. Oliver Rowland got a terrific start and pulled ...
Charles Leclerc demonstrated precision driving to convert his fourth pole position in a row into another race win. He was followed by McLaren junior Nyck De Vries and DAMS drive...
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...
Renault e.dams has confirmed they will be sticking with drivers Sebastian Buemi and Nicolas Prost for another two years. The French team today made the announcement as Formula E...
Arjun Maini was first to take the chequered flag in the second GP3 race in Barcelona on Sunday, with Dorian Boccolacci taking second for Trident. Alessio Lorandi, Maini'...
Sebastien Buemi claimed victory around the streets of Monaco for the second time in his Formula E career on Saturday afternoon, resisting close pressure from Lucas di ...
Charles Leclerc fought off Luca Ghiotto throughout the whole of race 1 in Barcelona to take another win in the series. As soon as the red lights went out so did the elbows....
Sebastian Buemi has taken his first pole position of the 2016/17 season, emerging fastest in the superpole shootout over rival Lucas di Grassi. The Swiss driver set a 53.313s wh...
Sebastien Buemi finished the second practice session for the Monaco ePrix in first position for Renault e.dams, setting the streets of the Principality alight with a best lap of...
Jack Aitken led the ART’s in qualifying by setting a lap time of 1:34.187, claiming his maiden pole position, with his team mate Nirei Fukuzumi just under two-tenths behin...
Sebastian Buemi got his weekend off to the best possible start, as the Swiss driver set the fastest time in the first practice session in Monaco. He all-electric series returns ...
Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
Oliver Rowland ended practice in Bahrain on top, a welcome bonus to yesterday's announcement that has joined Renault's driver academy. The DAMS car looks rapid this...
Alain Prost says that he is happy with his role at the Renault F1 team, relishing the chance to help the French manufacturer return to the front of the grid. Prost was announced...
Sebastian Buemi finished the second practice session in Mexico in P1, setting a lap time of 1:02.164. The Swiss driver continues his dominant appearance, as he topped the first ...
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...
With only one day before the Mexico ePrix, we are gearing up for should be an exciting day of action. Mexico plays host to round four of the 2016/17 Formula E championship,...
Tatiana Calderon says that she has an opportunity of a Formula 1 outing this year, but all will depend on her results in GP3. The Colombian confirmed this week that she would be...
DAMS have revealed their driver line up for the 2017 season, fielding with Santino Ferrucci, Tatiana Calderon and rookie Bruno Baptista. DAMS enjoyed a highly successful d...
Renault launched its new F1 car, the R.S.17, at an event in London on Tuesday, and alongside its unveiling came the news that four-time world champion Alain Prost will act ...
Sebastian Buemi says that Renault e.dams' advantage over the rest of the field is very clear as the Swiss driver took his third victory from three races yesterday. Buemi ca...
Sebastian Buemi comfortably won the Buenos Aires ePrix, taking the lead early on in the race to control the pace and take the chequered flag. Buemi finished ahead of Jean...
Sebastian Buemi is hoping to turn his poor fortunes at Buenos Aires around today for qualifying and the ePrix. Despite this being the third event at Buenos Aires, the Swiss driv...
DAMS are delighted to welcome the potent combination of Nicholas Latifi and Oliver Rowland for an assault on the 2017 GP2 championship. Jean-Paul Driot’s Le Mans-based ou...
Romain Grosjean has likened the atmosphere at Haas F1 Team to that of DAMS where he won the GP2 title in 2011. The former Renault driver has come across as critical of the Amer...
American youngster Santino Ferrucci will continue to serve as a development driver for Haas in 2017. Ferrucci tested for the team at the post-British Grand Prix test earlier th...
Nicholas Latifi is hoping for an expanded role with Renault F1 team in 2017. The Canadian is part of the team's young driver programme and drove the team's 2012 car, th...
Sam Bird feels that Sebastien Buemi is on "his own little level at the moment" following back-to-back victories in the opening two round of the 20016-17 FIA Formula E ...
Alex Lynn could be in line for a move to the Renault e.damns Formula E team after seemingly missing out on a chance to move into Formula One. The Williams F1 tester looks set t...
Renault e.dams have unveiled a striking new livery for their season three car, the Z.E. 16. The car features a matt blue, along with dark grey and reflective elements. However,...
Sauber's Felipe Nasr turns 24 today, so what better day to look back over his racing career so far. Nasr began karting at the age of seven and was highly successful in his ...
Renault could ditch their striking yellow livery next season and return to blue colours. Spanish sports newspaper El Mundo Deportivo, as well as Germany's Auto Bild, and Au...
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...
Jake Hughes won the GP3 sprint race at the Hockenheimring, giving DAMS their first win in the category. Hughes finished the feature race yesterday in eighth place giving him po...
Pierre Gasly has topped the timesheets at the Hungaroring for the GP2 practice session. PREMA driver Gasly set a time of 1 minute 27.138 seconds, beating Alex Lynn by just...
The full line up for this week's final in-season test at Silverstone is complete after Williams confirmed that Valtteri Bottas and Alex Lynn will share running for the team....
Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...
It has been a fruitful day for Briton Jordan King who set the best laptime in a 1:24.449 in the morning session – one tenth quicker than rookie Antonio Giovinazzi and Nobu...
Canadian race driver Nicholas Latifi, 20, has joined Renault Sport Formula One Team as a Test Driver with a long-term development programme. Latifi, who will also race in the GP...
Haas F1 Team has signed 17-year-old Santino Ferrucci as its development driver. The American will be embedded with Haas F1 Team at every opportunity, attending races and tests t...
Sebastien Buemi says he is still a part of Red Bull's F1 programme. Since being dropped by Toro Rosso at the end of 2011, the 27-year-old has been the main test and reserve ...
Alain Prost has played down Renault's hopes for 2016. The quadruple world champion is remaining an ambassador for the French carmaker, after Renault bought back its old work...
GP3 Series organisers are pleased to announce the teams that have been selected to compete in the 2016-2018 seasons. Six current GP3 teams will continue since Arden Internationa...
Success in Formula E means 2015 will not be a "lost year" for Renault. That is the view of Cyril Abiteboul, who is managing director of the French carmaker's formu...
Williams Martini Racing is pleased to announce that British racing driver Alex Lynn will be joining the team as Development Driver for the 2015 Formula One World Championship se...
GP3 champion Alex Lynn will step up to the GP2 Series in 2015 with significant support from Pirelli, official tyre supplier to the two Formula One feeder categories. Lynn, a ...
13 Jul 2019 17:40
30 Jun 2019 11:43
21 Jun 2019 17:38
30 Mar 2019 11:16
23 Mar 2019 09:04
15 Jan 2019 10:34
08 Jan 2019 13:40
14 Dec 2018 10:02
11 Dec 2018 10:06
28 Apr 2018 11:10
27 Apr 2018 11:29
03 Mar 2018 15:41
21 Feb 2018 17:30
14 Feb 2018 15:16
21 Oct 2017 12:14
05 Oct 2017 10:10
11 Aug 2017 15:02
27 Jul 2017 13:07
26 Jul 2017 15:31
08 Jul 2017 17:08
30 Jun 2017 16:26
29 Jun 2017 16:11
25 Jun 2017 13:15
24 Jun 2017 11:32
14 Jun 2017 12:36
09 Jun 2017 19:10
14 May 2017 16:46
13 May 2017 18:01
15 Apr 2017 13:31
14 Apr 2017 20:19
09 Apr 2017 11:23
01 Apr 2017 19:03
31 Mar 2017 18:59
05 Mar 2017 14:26
28 Feb 2017 09:37
22 Feb 2017 09:15
19 Feb 2017 09:18
18 Feb 2017 20:33
13 Feb 2017 12:49
28 Dec 2016 17:55
23 Dec 2016 16:07
22 Dec 2016 17:20
16 Nov 2016 10:47
19 Oct 2016 13:48
28 Sep 2016 17:11
21 Aug 2016 18:36
04 Aug 2016 11:00
31 Jul 2016 11:11
22 Jul 2016 12:39
11 Jul 2016 16:00
01 Apr 2016 08:14
31 Mar 2016 08:40
14 Mar 2016 14:18
10 Mar 2016 15:56
08 Feb 2016 12:46
04 Feb 2016 10:44
02 Oct 2015 09:13
30 Jun 2015 13:21
28 Jan 2015 11:21
13 Jan 2015 10:24
