SMP Racing withdraws LMP1 entries from 2019/20 season

  • Published on 08 Jul 2019 12:56
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

SMP Racing has announced that it will not compete in the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship.

The team originally appeared on the provisional entry list for the upcoming season, as it looked set to continue with its BR Engineering BR1-AERs.

However, it has now confirmed that it will not take part in the campaign, following its third-place finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month. 

"Our goal has always been only a victory, and we believe that we achieved this victory with the highest possible result in the given circumstances," said  SMP Racing founder Boris Rotenberg.

"After the final race at Le Mans we decided that SMP Racing will leave the FIA WEC. Our team will not race in 2019-2020 season."

SMP's departure means that just six teams will take part in the LMP1 class when the championship kicks off later this year.

Reigning champions Toyota will be back, fielding two cars, as will Rebellion Racing and Team LNT. 

In the second half of the 2018/19 super season, SMP Racing were the closest challengers to Toyota, but with no hybrid power available to it, it failed to offer a challenge to the Japanese manufacturer.


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

