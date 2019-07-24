user icon
St. Petersburg secures contract until 2024

  Published on 24 Jul 2019 17:11
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

The streets of St. Petersburg are set to host an IndyCar round until the end of 2024 after the race promoter struck a new deal with the city.

St. Petersburg has hosted the opening round of the IndyCar championship for the last nine years, cementing itself as a valuable asset to the calendar. 

Its status as the season opener is set to continue for at least the next five seasons, with the dates for the next five race weekends in the Californian city already approved

March 12-15, 2020
March 11-14, 2021
March 10-13, 2022
March 9-12, 2023
March 7-10, 2024

“The Firestone Grand Prix has a home in the Sunshine City,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said.

“I am so pleased to have this cornerstone event of the NTT IndyCar Series dedicated to St. Petersburg for the next five years. I want to thank Kim Green and Kevin Savoree for their partnership, and for their dedication to St. Pete.”

Kim Green, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, added: We are thrilled that the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will continue on the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront and Albert Whitted Airport.

"The success and continued growth of the event is only possible with the great partnership we’ve enjoyed with the City of St. Petersburg, Mayor Kriseman and his tremendous team, and this overwhelming support from City Council.

"Personally, I’m proud to call St. Petersburg home and raise my family in this city.”


