Karam, Daly to race for Carlin at Iowa

  • Published on 17 Jul 2019 09:11
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sage Karam and Conor Daly will form Carlin's line-up for the Iowa 300 this weekend, the team has confirmed.

Daly made his first appearance of the season for the team at Texas following on from his impressive display at the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport.

Carlin confirmed earlier this year that Max Chilton would step down from racing at ovals following the Indy 500.

Karam had his first outing for the team last time out in Toronto, crossing the line in 21st in what was his first road course start since 2015.

"We were very impressed with Sage's steady progression throughout the Toronto race weekend and his willingness to learn and adapt," team principal Trevor Carlin said.

"The fact that he hadn't been on a street course since 2015 and was still able to come right out of the gate confident and constantly improving every session was extremely impressive."

Both Karam and Daly have racing experience at the Iowa Speedway. Karam claimed his first and so far only podium at the track in 2015, when he raced for Chip Ganassi.

Daly has two starts at the circuit to his name, which came in 2016 and 2017 for Dale Coyne Racing and A.J. Foyt Enterprises respectively. 


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

