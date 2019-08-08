user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Hartley joins Dragon Racing for 2019/20 season

  • Published on 08 Aug 2019 13:59
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Brendon Hartley has picked up a full-time drive in the Formula E championship with Geox Dragon Racing, the team has confirmed.

Hartley, a two-time World Endurance Champion, is the first driver to be confirmed by the American team for the sixth season of the Formula E championship. 

The Kiwi will also race in the WEC this year with Toyota, returning to the championship after a season in Formula 1 in 2018 with Toro Rosso.

"I’m happy to be taking on a new challenge in Formula E together with GEOX DRAGON racing, Hartley said.

"Formula E is totally different from any other race series I’ve been in, but I am hoping my experience in many categories with energy management will pay dividends and give me a head start as a rookie.

“I’ve always been a fan of street tracks and FE has some of the wildest I’ve seen. That together with some of the best drivers and manufacturers in the world makes it an exciting place to be. I’ve already started working with most of the GEOX DRAGON team, and I have a strong feeling that we can share some good success together in the coming season.”

Jay Penske, owner of the Geox Dragon team, added: “I am very pleased to have Brendon pilot one of our two entries in Season 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Brendon is a real racer.

"He has a unique combination of experience, intellect, and racecraft that will allow him to maximize the potential of the new Penske EV-4 powertrain. Most importantly, he shares our hunger, and our determination to take the fight to the incredible field of major manufacturers this season.”

Hartley is currently working with the Ferrari F1 team, holding a development driver role with the Italian squad. 

The sixth season of Formula E kicks off on the 22 November, with the Ad-Diriyah Street Circuit in Saudi Arabia hosting the opening round of the championship.


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar