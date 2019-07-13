user icon
New York ePrix Race 1: Buemi wins, last lap crash makes Vergne wait

  Published on 13 Jul 2019 23:01
  By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Buemi has won the penultimate race of the 2018/19 Formula E season, as Jen Eric Vergne was made wait for the championship.

Vergne was forced to put in a recovery drive after he had contact at the start of the race with teammate Andre Lotterer, which saw him sustain a puncture and nose damage. 

A safety car period was called when Alex Lynn, who was chasing Buemi for the lead of the race, was forced to pull over with a car problem.

Robin Frijsns also retired from the race due to damage sustained. 

At the restart, Vergne pulled himself back into championship contention, while Lucas di Grassi pushed to recover from a poor qualifying and keep his title hopes alive.

Vergne was on the verge of taking the championship when he made contact with Felipe Massa on the final lap of the race, which destroyed the front section of his car.

Vergne still holds the lead by a large margin in the championship by a large margin, but still could lose the championship should a similar situation unfold on Sunday. 

Mitch Evans was second for Jaguar, rescuing the podium position that Lynn lost. Antonio Felix da Costa followed home to take his first top three finish since Sanya.

Alexander Sims was fourth ahead of Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt, who was jostled down a handful of positions in three corners after the safety car restart.


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

