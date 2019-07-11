user icon
Abt to remain at Audi for 2019/20 season

  • Published on 11 Jul 2019 10:18
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Audi has confirmed that Daniel Abt will remain a part of its line-up for the sixth season of Formula E, which kicks of later this year.

Abt's new deal has been confirmed on the eve of the 2018/19 season finale at New York, with the races being held on Saturday and Sunday.

Abt has been part of Formula E since its maiden season, competing in the Audi/ABT entry alongside Lucas di Grassi since the opening race of the all-electric series.

“With eight title candidates before the final weekend, we’re currently seeing the most exciting Formula E season to date and expect the competition to become even fiercer with Mercedes’ and Porsche’s entries next season,” stated Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass.

“By confirming our two drivers early on, we also want to send a clear message to our competitors: we will be optimally prepared and are happy to take on the challenge.

"Besides meticulous development and testing of the new car, this also includes our clear commitment to our two drivers.” 

Abt has two Formula E wins to his name, both of which came last year at Mexico City and his home event in Berlin.

He currently sits eighth in the championship standings this year, having picked up two podiums earlier in the season.

Although Abt remains in contention to pick up the title this weekend, it is teammate Lucas di Grassi who is far better positioned to dethrone Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne.

“We still have big aims for New York, so tackling the last two races and subsequent pre-season preparations with this confirmation and positive thoughts is even sweeter,” said Abt.

 “I’ve never felt as comfortable in a team and a series as I have with Audi in Formula E. I’m proud of the trust that’s being placed in me and will do everything to express my thanks with performance.” 


