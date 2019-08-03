Qualifying: Lundgaard on pole as Prema struggles

Christian Lundgaard has taken his first pole position of the 2019 Formula 3 season, as he beat Juri Vips in a closely contested battle for the top spot.

The end of the session saw multiple improvements from the drivers, as the track rubbered in, however the tyres seemingly couldn't manage multiple hot laps around the Hungaroring.

Vips was second, just over a tenth down on Lundgaard, while only a couple of hundredths separated second to fourth, with Max Fewtrell and Robert Shwartzman filled out the second row.

Schwartzman was the only Prema that finished the session inside the top ten, as his championship rival Jehan Daruvala could only improve to 17th on his final lap.

Marcus Armstrong was 13th in the third Prema. Despite having a healthy lead in the teams' standings, Prema has not won a race since Paul Ricard, with the last four races going in favour of Hitech and HWA.

Niko Kari will line up in fifth for the Feature Race, ahead of his Trident teammate Pedro Piquet, who set the pace early on in the qualifying session.

Jake Hughes, who won in Austria earlier this year, was seventh ahead of German David Beckmann.

Yuki Tsunoda was ninth, ahead of Felipe Drugovich with just under six-tenths of a second separating the top ten.

The Feature Race at Hungary kicks off at 16:45 local time later today ahead of tomorrow's Sprint Race, with Prema hunting to return to the top step after a four-race absence.