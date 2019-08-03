user icon
Qualifying: Lundgaard on pole as Prema struggles

  • Published on 03 Aug 2019 09:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Christian Lundgaard has taken his first pole position of the 2019 Formula 3 season, as he beat Juri Vips in a closely contested battle for the top spot. 

The end of the session saw multiple improvements from the drivers, as the track rubbered in, however the tyres seemingly couldn't manage multiple hot laps around the Hungaroring.

Vips was second, just over a tenth down on Lundgaard, while only a couple of hundredths separated second to fourth, with Max Fewtrell and Robert Shwartzman filled out the second row. 

Schwartzman was the only Prema that finished the session inside the top ten, as his championship rival Jehan Daruvala could only improve to 17th on his final lap.

Marcus Armstrong was 13th in the third Prema. Despite having a healthy lead in the teams' standings, Prema has not won a race since Paul Ricard, with the last four races going in favour of Hitech and HWA.

Niko Kari will line up in fifth for the Feature Race, ahead of his Trident teammate Pedro Piquet, who set the pace early on in the qualifying session.

Jake Hughes, who won in Austria earlier this year, was seventh ahead of German David Beckmann.

Yuki Tsunoda was ninth, ahead of Felipe Drugovich with just under six-tenths of a second separating the top ten. 

The Feature Race at Hungary kicks off at 16:45 local time later today ahead of tomorrow's Sprint Race, with Prema hunting to return to the top step after a four-race absence. 

Photos Formula 3 Hungary 2019

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

