Practice: Lundgaard leads Piquet at the Hungaroring

  • Published on 02 Aug 2019 10:28
  • By: Harry Slade

Christian Lundgaard topped the solitary practice session for this weekend's Formula 3 round at the Hungaroring.

Jake Hughes set the session's early benchmark, with a laptime of 1:35.097 to narrowly lead the Trident of Pedro Piquet as well as the Campos of Sebastian Fernandez.

However, the Spaniard soon moved clear of the HWA driver, as he stretched ahead by four hundredths of a second. His lead was short-lived, with the Prema trio quickly moving to the forefront, with  Robert Schwartzman now heading Marcus Armstrong and Jehan Daruvala.

Surprisingly, it was the Charouz of Raoul Hyman who would eventually usurp the Prema, going fastest of all with a lap time of a 1:33.595. The Carlin of Felipe Drugovich then slotted into second, just behind the South African driver.

Armstrong then moved to the head of the order, with a lap time of 1:33.341 to relegate Hyman into the minor placings.

Robert Shwartzman then sent a message to the rest of the Formula 3 paddock as he became the first man under eighty-three seconds to move ahead of Armstrong. Leo Pulcini then moved to second in the order, ending an anonymous showing for Hitech.

But it was now time for Christian Lundgaard to lead the charge for ART as the Dane went fastest of all, setting a lap time of 1:32.771 to go fastest in Budapest - just ahead of Pedro Piquet's Trident.

Jake Hughes was third for HWA, just ahead of Max Fewtrell, meanwhile, the aforementioned Shwartzman rounded out the top five - just ahead of title-rival Armstrong.

Pulcini led fellow Silverstone winner, Juri Vips in seventh and eighth respectively as Hitech ran under the radar at the Hungaroring. As Alex Peroni and Niko Kari rounded out the top ten.

Meanwhile, the returning Giorgio Carrera was a solid twenty-fourth for Jenzer Motorsport.

