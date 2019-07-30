Carrara back at Jenzer for Budapest round

Giorgio Carrara will get back behind the wheel of a Formula 3 car this weekend at Budapest, as he links up with Jenzer Motorsport once more.

The Argentine racer competed in Austria at the Red Bull Ring, where he picked finished 28th and 21st in both races respectively.

Carrara has plenty of experience with the Jenzer team, having spent two years with it in the Italian and Spanish Formula 4 championships.

“Once again I get a seat for a FIA F3 event," Carrara said. "I want to thank my team Jenzer Motorsport for this new opportunity. It will be my second race weekend in the category. I like the Hungaroring a lot, although it’s a really difficult track.

“At my first race event at the Red Bull Ring, everything was new for me. Now I am already familiar with many things and procedures, which is good for me. There is still a lot more to know and I can continue to learn, so I am really looking forward to this new experience. I am really happy about it and will enjoy it.”

Andreas Jenzer added: “As his preparation for the next season continues, we are looking forward to having Giorgio Carrara back in our car for one last event at Budapest. His performance at the Red Bull Ring one month ago was already promising and we are to see how he will cope at Budapest.”