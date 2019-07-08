Malvestiti to make F3 debut at Silverstone

Federico Malvestiti will make his debut in the FIA Formula 3 category this weekend at Silverstone, driving for Jenzer.

The Italian is also currently competing in the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup, and has 10 points to his name.

Last year, Malvestiti raced in the Italian Formula 4 championship with Jenzer, ending the season sixth in the championship with one victory and four podiums.

“I’m very happy to debut in the FIA F3," he said. "It’s a great opportunity for me to learn as much as I can, especially with my old team of F4 supporting me, with whom we have shared a lot of beautiful moments. I’m looking forward to start racing.”

Andreas Jenzer added: “It feels good to have Federico back in the team. We had some great results together in the past and look forward to work together again.

"Let’s enjoy this experience and then hopefully he will graduate to FIA F3 for a full season next year."