FIA F3 car to contest Macau race in November

The current spec of Formula 3 car will compete at the annual Macau Grand Prix later this year.

The race has traditionally used Formula 3 cars, with the Dallara F317 in use for the last two events, which also raced in the European Formula 3 championship.

This year's event in November marks the 66th running of the Macau Grand Prix, where the current spec FIA Formula 3 car will be used by 30 entrants.

FIA Single-Seater Commission President Stefano Domenicali said: “The FIA F3 World Cup is one of the ultimate tests for young drivers, and we have worked hard to ensure it remains among the most prestigious events on the motor sport calendar.

"We are currently enjoying a hugely competitive and hard-fought FIA Formula 3 Championship season, and the prospect of seeing this impressive grid line up in Macau is very exciting.

“These cars are more powerful than the previous iterations of F3, and have the latest safety features for single-seater machines. Couple this with the changes being made to the Guia Circuit this year, and I’m looking forward to a safe and spectacular FIA F3 World Cup.”

The FIA Formula 3 championship is having its inaugural season in 2019, as it is a merging of the European Formula 3 category and the GP3 Series.

The FIA has also confirmed that several updates have been made to the circuit to accommodate the faster Formula 3 cars, with these upgrades including a re-profiling of the barriers at Lisboa corner.

Last year, Sophia Flörsch suffered a major crash at the Lisboa corner, where she injured her spine and had to undergo operations.

FIA Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel added: “I am extremely pleased to bring the new generation F3 car to race at such a prestigious and legendary Grand Prix which is not part of the FIA Formula 3 Championship.”