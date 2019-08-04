user icon
Sprint Race: Schumacher holds off Matsushita to take first F2 win

  • Published on 04 Aug 2019 12:11
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mick Schumacher has won his first race in the FIA Formula 2 championship, as he held off Nobuharu Matsushita throughout the entire 28 lap race. 

Matsushita remained roughly a second behind the German driver throughout the race, keeping the pressure on the Prema driver.

However Schumacher, who started the race from reverse grid pole position, held his own and crossed the line in first place.

Matsushita, who started on the front row, attempted to overtake Schumacher on the opening lap around the outside of Turn 1, however he couldn't make it stick.

"It was an amazing race, thank you to the team for delivering a car like this," he said. "Credit to Nobuharu who kept me entertained, it was not easy.

"The tyres were degrading and it was not easy to keep them alive. I was always having pressure, looking in the mirrors."

Sergio Sette Camara made his way up into third place on the opening lap where he ended up finishing the end of the race.

The DAMS driver attacked Matsushita for the second spot early on, however he went wide at Turn 1, which allowed  Matsushita back through.

King held onto fifth place ahead of Jack Aitken, who has scored points at six out of the lap seven races. 

Behind Aitken, there was a few seconds buffer the Nyck de Vries, who very slightly gained in the championship once more, as Nicholas Latifi was seventh.

Luca Ghiotto took the final point for Uni-Virtuosi, finishing one second of teammate Guanyu Zhou, while Callum Ilott rounded out the top ten - however he was 10 seconds behind Zhou.

The race saw just one retirement, as Tatiana Calderon dropped out after making contact with Arjun Maini. The Indian driver was able to continue after the contact and crossed the line in 16th. 


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

