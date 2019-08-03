Feature Race: Latifi cruises to victory ahead of de Vries

Nicholas Latifi has won his fourth race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, as he breezed to the win at the Hungaroring.

The Canadian started the race from third on the grid but got a good launch and found himself leading at the exit of Turn 1, as pole-sitter Nyck de Vries locked up and ran wide.

Latifi settled into his rhythm and pulled out a gap, only conceding his lead when he made his one and only pit stop of the race.

Jordan King and Anthoine Hubert, who started the race on a harder compound to those in front, extended their stints and pitted late on in the race.

King made up a number of positions and found himself in sixth place before his charge was halted by a safety car, deployed after Ralph Boschung's engine gave up, laying oil down on the circuit.

However, King was handed a post-race time penalty which demoted him down a place, meaning he will start Sunday's Sprint Race from the front row.

De Vries almost spun off the road after running over the oil from Boschung's car at Turn 4, but stayed on the circuit and crossed the line in second place - his fourth podium in the last five races.

Jack Aitken was third, a strong result for the Briton after he won the Sprint Race last time out at Silverstone. Sergio Sette Camara followed in fourth for DAMS.

Nobuharu Matsushita had a close fight with Sette Camara towards the end, but they both survived and classified ahead of Luca Ghiotto, who also received a five second time penalty for a virtual safety car infringement.

Mick Schumacher will start from reverse grid pole on Sunday, ahead of Jordan King, while Guanyu Zhou and Callum Ilott took the last two points on offer from the Feature Race.