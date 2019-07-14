user icon
Sprint Race: Aitken beats Deletraz to triumph at home

  • Published on 14 Jul 2019 11:40
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Jack Aitken has won his home Sprint Race, beating Carlin's Louis Deletraz in a straight fight to take his second victory of the year.

Aitken's previous race win this season came at the Feature Race in Baku, and has since picked up three podium finishes.

The Briton started the race from fourth place but found himself in second place as the cars headed into Turn 3 on the opening lap. Deletraz took the lead off the line from pole-sitter Callum Ilott, who failed to get away well and dropped down to fourth place.

Nyck de Vries caught Aitken out and took over the second position as Deletraz started to pull out a lead before a lap 2 safety car was called after Giuliano Alesi stopped on the track.

After the restart, Aitken put the pressure on de Vries and reclaimed the second position before chasing after Deletraz.

On lap 17, Aitken had closed up onto the rear of the Swiss driver and made the move stick into Turn 6, which Deletraz couldn't respond to.

De Vries found himself under attack by Callum Ilott in the final laps for the last step on the podium, however the experienced Dutchman wasn't phased as he took third place, the third time in four races he has finished in that spot.

 

More to follow...


show sidebar