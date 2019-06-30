user icon
Sprint Race: Sette Camara wins, Schumacher storms to fourth

  • Published on 30 Jun 2019 11:43
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergio Sette Camara has won his first race of the 2019 Formula 2 championship, holding off the Uni-Virtuosi of Luca Ghiotto to take the win and 15 points. 

Louis Deletraz was running in second place and was on course for a strong points finish before a brake problem sent him spinning into the barrier at Turn 1 on lap 20. 

Behind the top two, Nyck de Vries just hed on to a podium finish as he came under huge pressure from the Prema of Mick Schumacher.

After having difficulties on Saturday, Schumacher started the Sprint Race from 18th, but fought his way through the field over the course of the 28 laps to cross the line in fourth, right on the tail of de Vries as he searched for his maiden podium.

Schumacher takes his first points finish since the second race of the weekend in Baku. Behind Schumacher finished Saturday's Feature Race winner Nobuharu Matsushita.

De Vries took the lead of the race early on, but had a strange incident when his pit limiter became activated which saw him drop back to P6 and ruin his chance of a win. 

The Japanese driver slipped down the order at the start as he was pushed wide at the exit of Turn 4, however he pushed through and made a late overtake on Nicholas Latifi to take seventh.

Jordan King, who started from the reverse grid pole crossed the line in seventh, ahead of Guanyu Zhou who took the final point. 

Zhou was in the fight for the podium positions early on, but slipped down the order as he struggled towards the end of the event.

Jack Aitken endured a nightmare race as he hit the rear of Anthoine Hubert while they battled for position at Turn 4. The crash destroyed Aitken's front wing, and saw him come home in 18th with a five second time penalty. 


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


