Feature Race: Matsushita charges to his first win of 2019

  • Published on 29 Jun 2019 17:49
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nobuharu Matsushita has won the feature race at the Red Bull Ring, taking his first win of the 2019 season.

Matsushita took the lead of the race in the latter stages, overtaking Nyck de Vries who started the race on the pole position.

However, de Vries struggled with his tyres in the last ten laps and found himself getting swamped out of the podium as Luca Ghiotto and Sergio Sette Camara made their way past.

However, de Vries was promoted back onto the podium as Sette Camara had a five-second time penalty for hitting his teammate Nicholas Latifi during the race.

The penalty drops the Brazilian to fifth place, while Anthoine Hubert, who started alongside de Vries on the front row, inherits fourth.

Guanyu Zhou was running at the front of the pack early on but a mechanical issue which dropped him down the order.

However, the Chinese driver recovered well to cross the line in sixth place ahead of Louis Deletraz and Jordan King who will start tomorrow's race from reverse grid pole.

Nicholas Latifi also produced a recovery drive after getting tagged by his teammate and picked up two points for himself, while Jack Aitken crossed the line in tenth.


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

