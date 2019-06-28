user icon
Practice: Deletraz narrowly edges out De Vries, Ghiotto

  Published on 28 Jun 2019 13:45
  
  By: Fergal Walsh

Louis Deletraz has ended the only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend on top of the timesheets as he posted a time of 1:14.782.

The Carlin driver's lead at the top was only marginal as Nyck de Vries and Luca Ghiotto were less than a tenth behind the Carlin driver.

Ghiotto had the biggest scare of any driver during the session as in the middle sector, he skipped through the gravel after correcting the car when entering Turn 6.

Nicholas Latifi will be looking to regain some momentum in his championship, and ended the session in fourth place, narrowly beating Campos' Jack Aitken.

Drivers settled down in the latter stages of the session as they focused on their race stints and conserving the tyres, which are set to provide difficulties in the hot temperatures.

Sergio Sette Camara was sixth, ahead of Callum Ilott and Nobuharu Matsushita. Fresh from a podium in France, Guanyu Zhou was ninth, while Sean Gelael rounded out the top ten.

Three drivers made their first appearances of the year in the session, with Arjun Maini returning to the series with Campos.

The Indian driver was 16th in the timesheets, ahead of Patricio O'Ward and Ryan Tveter, who make their first ever starts int the Formula 2 championship this weekend.

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

