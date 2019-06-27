user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Tveter to replace Boschung at Trident in Austria

  • Published on 27 Jun 2019 10:18
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ryan Tveter will replace Ralph Boschung at Trident this weekend, after Boschung confirmed he would be leaving the Formula 2 series after two and a half years.

Tveter is no stranger to Trident, having raced two seasons in GP3 with it in 2017 and 2018, a period in which he amassed five podium finishes.

The American racer will make his debut in the series this weekend, but has experience in the current F2 car as he tested for Trident at the 2018 post-season Abu Dhabi test.

“I am incredibly excited to be back with the Trident family again and am so grateful for the opportunity to make my debut in FIA Formula 2 this weekend in Austria," Tveter said.

“Together we have achieved some pretty remarkable results over the last two seasons and I thank Trident for showing their continued confidence in me.

"It’s been a bit of a long wait since my first F2 test in Abu Dhabi last year, but as you can imagine, I’m beyond excited to get back out on track."

Tveter also has experience at the Red Bull Ring, having raced at it in GP3 as well as the FIA European Formula 3 championship in 2015 and 2016.

In the 2016 round of the European Formula 3 championship, Tveter was involved in a major accident with Peter Li and Pedro Piquet. 

 

 


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Fergal Walsh

    Posts: 42

    Forgot about that F3 crash. Massive

    • + 0
    • Jun 27 2019 - 15:45

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CH Ralph Boschung 21
  • Team Trident
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Switzerland
  • Date of b. Sep 23 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. , Switzerland
  • Weight 75 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar