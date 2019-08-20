user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Mercedes aiming to give Bottas 'soft landing' if he loses drive

  • Published on 20 Aug 2019 12:58
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes admits that the post-Mercedes destination of either Valtteri Bottas or Esteban Ocon has bearing when it comes to making a decision on its 2020 line-up.

The Silver Arrows has already confirmed that Lewis Hamilton's teammate for the 2020 season will be one of the aforementioned drivers.

MOREBottas: Rally tests are not just for fun | Mercedes insists it's 'too early' to promote Russell

Ocon is spending the 2019 season on the sidelines, however it is believed that there is some interest in him from other teams.

With a decision yet to be made, Mercedes is not wishing to make life more difficult for the driver who misses out on the Mercedes drive next year. 

"It absolutely plays a role," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. "We have responsibility for the drivers, for the juniors and those who are in the car with us now. We are not going to do anything that's going to make it harder for them.

"So whatever we decide we'll consider what are the options for the drivers to go elsewhere. If it's for Esteban to progress, to one day make it back into a Mercedes or for Valtteri to have a soft landing."

One race won't decide Bottas' future

After a strong start to the 2019 season, Valtteri Bottas has struggled to keep up with teammate Hamilton in recent races.

Last time out in Hungary, Bottas lost out on the opening lap and sustained front wing damage, while he crashed out in Germany while chasing Lance Stroll for second place.

However, Mercedes says that it will not let a single race influence its decision regarding Bottas' future at the team. 

"We will not be letting one race result influence our decision," Wolff affirmed.

"It's more about compounding all the data and looking at it, making a decision on stability, a great personality and a very good driver versus giving youth a chance and opportunity in the car, and all the risks and rewards it can bring.


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:40 - 13:10

    Free practice 3

    13:10 - 14:10

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:40 - 17:10

    Qualifying

    16:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

     

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:40 - 13:10

    Free practice 2

    15:40 - 17:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    13:10 - 14:10

    Qualifying

    16:10 - 17:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
cour-pic
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 961
  • Podiums 33
  • Grand Prix 93
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (29)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar