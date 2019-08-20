user icon
Russell admits hate from Kubica fans can be hurtful

  Published on 20 Aug 2019 09:25
  • comments 3
  By: Fergal Walsh

George Russell admits the comments that some fans of Robert Kubica leave on his social media posts are hurtful.

Russell, who is currently in his debut season in Formula 1, is teammates with Kubica at the Williams team, with the latter making his F1 comeback after eight years out of the sport.

Kubica has, for the most part, struggled to keep up with Russell this year, failing to out-qualify him this season so far after 12 races.

Russell: No need for 'sales pitch' to secure Mercedes future | Mercedes insists it's 'too early' to promote Russell

Russell says that he can only hope to have fans as passionate as Kubica's in the future - but affirmed that he would like to see a level of respect.

"It's a little bit hurtful that 50% of the comments on my posts are hate from Polish supporters, whereas the other 50% is complete support for me," Russell told Autosport.

"I mean, I do truly only care about the view from inside what Williams think of me, what Mercedes think of me. But you also want to be respected from outside.

"I've not come across anyone who's disrespecting me, or giving any hate to me, who are not from Poland. So, I appreciate the situation and I can only hope one day I have fans as passionate as his."

Russell 'wouldn't change anything' from first half of 2018

Russell is currently the only driver on the grid not to score a point as Kubica picked up one following the double penalisation of Alfa Romeo at the German Grand Prix.

However, Russell has consistently displayed more speed while competing at the back of the grid, as Williams endures a difficult season.

The Mercedes-backed Briton insists that he wouldn't change anything if he was to do his opening first half to the season again - as it is teaching him to be a better driver   

"I think I've done a very good job at some events, and not done such a good job at other events," he said. "But every experience I wouldn't change at all because from those bad events I also learned a huge amount.

"I've had people ask me, knowing what I know now and if I could do the first 10 races again, 'what would you change?'. "I wouldn't change anything because you need those experiences to improve as a person in life, and as a driver."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 95

    The problem is that main Polish F1 comentators state a knowledge that Kubica's car is different/worse than Russell. It's hard to swallow that good ol' days may not return. These comments make people angry at Williams & George.
    In fact Russell is doing entremely good job or Kubica is doing extremeley bad job. I believe in both scenarios with Kubica not being able to cooperate with these new tyres.

    • + 0
    • Aug 20 2019 - 09:43
    • hatefull

      Posts: 2

      Its ok for you to believe Kubica is not being able to cooperate with the new tyres.
      Some people even believe the earth is flat.

      Main polish comentators ignore the unnatural gap between Robert and George. Some commentators in national TV say Robert's driving style is bad. Common folk in Poland say Kubica is over. Some haters say he is a cripple, paydriver and waste of money. Some other haters say trash about Russell. And there are some true fans who know bette_, cheer Robert without accusing George or Williams for sabotaging the results (because they don't).

      • + 0
      • Aug 20 2019 - 12:13
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 95

      you forgot to add some people say Copernicus was a woman

      • + 0
      • Aug 20 2019 - 13:29
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,687

    how sad

    • + 0
    • Aug 20 2019 - 12:19

