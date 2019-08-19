user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Sainz: Not overreacting to poor start was vital to strong season

  • Published on 19 Aug 2019 12:48
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz says not overreacting to his poor start to the 2019 season was crucial for how the rest of the season has turned out so far.

The Spaniard failed to score points at the opening three races of the year, but has scored at every race since bar Canada.

MOREImportant for McLaren to upgrade from 'ageing' wind tunnel - Key | Seidl pleased with McLaren’s strong step forward

Sainz's strong form this season sees him sit seventh in the drivers' championship with 58 points, 27 points ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, who is one position below the McLaren driver. 

"Given how bad the first two races start and how unlucky I was during the first two or three races, to be where I am at the moment is really positive," Sainz said.

"The key there was don't overreact to the first races, just kept doing what I was doing. Then the luck turned around the results start coming. Since Baku, it's been a very strong season.

"It took me less time to adapt to the McLaren than it did to adapt to the Renault. We are still learning the car, and I am still learning. You saw in Silverstone in the car you can surprise now and then.

"From Australia, FP1, FP1, FP3 I was fast. In Bahrain, I was fast in qualifying, I was fighting Max for a top-five place. I was there throughout those races but somehow the results never clicked.

"But as soon as the result arrived in Baku, suddenly everything started coming together."

McLaren had plan in place to ease switch from Renault

When asked why he found it easier to adapt at McLaren compared to when he joined Renault towards the end of the 2017 season, Sainz says that there was a plan in place in order to ensure he fitted in comfortably. 

"I felt with McLaren, we've put together a plan to make sure I adapted quickly," Sainz said. "We knew we had a two-year contract and the engineers came up with a plan during winter to make sure we arrived at the first race as prepared as possible.

"I had 100 laps in Abu Dhabi where I managed to learn a lot. Those 100 laps were all planned in order to help me know the car for the next year. That preparation and planning  ahead helped a lot."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:40 - 13:10

    Free practice 3

    13:10 - 14:10

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:40 - 17:10

    Qualifying

    16:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

     

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:40 - 13:10

    Free practice 2

    15:40 - 17:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    13:10 - 14:10

    Qualifying

    16:10 - 17:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
cour-pic
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 229
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 93
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (24)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar