user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Grosjean: Not much surprise that Australia-spec car feels better

  • Published on 16 Aug 2019 10:34
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Romain Grosjean says there was not much surprise on his side that the Australia-spec Haas VF-19 feels better than its upgraded sister car.

Over the last handful of races, Grosjean has been running the old version of the car as Haas tries to understand why it is struggling during the races.

Grosjean has been using the old package since Silverstone, and has out-qualified teammate Kevin Magnussen at every event since, despite driving a car with less downforce.

MOREMid-season driver change for Haas would be a 'desperate move' | Magnussen: Haas has had some 'pretty high moments' in 2019

The Frenchman tried to get back into the old car after the team introduced the upgrades in Barcelona, as he knew "straight away" that the feeling was not right. 

"To me, not much," he responded when asked if the abilities of the old car surprised him. "When we brought the updated spec to Barcelona, I asked the team to revert to the old spec.

"Straight away my feeling was that it is not working well. I wanted to revert because on that Friday I was about two or three tenths faster than Kevin.

"The team thought the updates were working well and that we were going in the right direction, because all the sensors showed everything was fine." 

Grosjean pleased with judgement through experience 

However, the old package doesn't come without its own shortcomings, with Grosjean stating that it is quite sensitive to wind.

But the 33-year-old is pleased that he was able to use his experience in F1 to identify that the newer car was not suitable for him to drive. 

"Since that point onwards I asked to be reverted back to the old package, and after Austria, a terrible race, we did it and on Friday I went into the car and had the feeling back from winter testing," he said

"I could drive the car really well. It was very wind sensitive so on Friday the pace was not good because the wind was really destroying the package, which is a big weakness of the old car. 

"But on Saturday the wind died, we had our tyre blanket issue in Q2, we could have made Q3. I was really happy with the feeling that was there from day one with the package.

"There are a lot of sensors in F1 cars, but the driver is still quite important. I was happy that all the experience I've had through the years, all the times I've been driving good and bad cars, it's more useful in those circumstances."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
cour-pic
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 93
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 46,669 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar