user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Williams opposed to more than 21 F1 races per season

  • Published on 12 Aug 2019 15:48
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams team principal Claire Williams admits she is against Formula 1 hosting more than 21 races in a season.

Next year's calendar is set to feature 22 events, following confirmation that the Mexican Grand Prix will remain on the schedule for at least another three races after 2019.

Liberty Media, F1's commercial rights holders, have often spoken about its desire to expand the calendar, signing deals with The Netherlands and Vietnam for 2020.

MORERussell: Williams difficulties improving my technical feedback

But Williams thinks the calendar is already at bursting point, and questioned if adding more races is "sensible" for the teams or not.

"As long as we keep a cap on the number of races, 21 is about the maximum number in my opinion," she said. "Personally, I would like to see fewer races because you take down supply and increase demand, that's basic economics.

"It's the same for racing almost. You put too many events on the calendar and it's a lot for people to consume when there's so much competition in the market when it comes to other sporting events or other media etc.

"The other consideration is personnel. If you increase the number of races, [there's] the pressure that that puts on your team from a performance perspective and what they're capable of doing.

"How often they want to be away, a work/life balance is difficult. But with smaller teams, like ours, with smaller budgets, it's difficult to think about how we manage a calendar with north of 21 races on it.

"You've got the increment of costs that you think about swapping personnel out, do you we need four races engineers rather than two? 

"You can't send two engineers to 25 events, it's not fair. You've got those costs, the costs of transporting your freight around the world, etc.

"And then you've got to think about how much those races are being sold for. Does that put more in the pot which is shared equally?

"I would be opposed to having more races on the calendar. It's important to have different markets, different territories, but we need to look at what's sensible and what's not."


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,085

    "you take down supply and increase demand, that's basic economics."... That's only true to an extent. One cannot really compare the economy of items, where lower availability of e.g super cars or anything Nintendo (cheers scalpers!) can drive sales and increase visibility, with the economy of shows and sports, where visibility and accessibility is at play. More venues=more visibility, more races=greater accessibility. IMO, the sweetspot is 19-22 races, 23 is borderline, anything past that is excessive. I mostly think Claire says this to protect the team's interest, chiefly keeping costs for them down, and perhaps even in regards to prevent overworking of staff. The latter especially is a concern, since crunch sucks.

    • + 0
    • Aug 12 2019 - 17:08


HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar