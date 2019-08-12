user icon
Steiner: Haas not a training ground for drivers

  • Published on 12 Aug 2019 10:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner affirms the American squad is not a training ground for drivers, and that it isn't willing to take on a driver for a single season.

Its line-up this year of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen is the third consecutive year that it has run the duo - however, a series of on-track clashes this year has left the future of the pairing in doubt.

MOREMagnussen: Haas VF-19 'most incosistent' of all Haas cars so far

With the team evaluating who to field for 2020, Esteban Ocon has been linked to the team, despite being a Mercedes junior driver.

Steiner says that Haas is focusing on stability and does not want to bring in a driver for one season, only to see them depart at the end of the year.

"Having a driver for one year is not really productive," Steiner said. "We would need it to be more than one year. The rest, I don't know what links they've got, but it would need to be more than one year. A training ground, we don't want to be that."

Pascal Wehrlein was a name suggested to Steiner, following the German's first season in Formula E.

Wehrlein raced in F1 for two seasons with Manor and Sauber in 2016 and 2017, but Steiner says it's difficult for a driver to come back after they've been out of F1 for more than two years. 

"One of things with Pascal is that he has been out for two years, and it gets difficult for him to come back in," Steiner commented. "But also does he want to come back in? That's the next question.

"He's racing in Formula E as well, so at least he's racing. There's always a desire for him to come back, but it's also a big risk to him, it's more like you need to ask him if he would take the risk.

"At the moment, if you are out for more than two years it gets very difficult to get back, for someone to take the risk at the team, to make the comeback for somebody."


  • boudy

    Posts: 1,130

    Haas would do well in signing Hulkenberg, I believe that the issues that they are experiencing are caused by setup issues by their drivers. Grosjean is to inconsistent in his results which he always blames on anything else but himself. That's why I still don't understand how he still has that drive.

    • + 0
    • Aug 12 2019 - 11:55

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar