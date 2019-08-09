Hamilton responds to Rosberg age comment

Lewis Hamilton has responded to Nico Rosberg's comments after the 2016 F1 world champion stated that a driver's ability decreases with age.
Rosberg believes that a driver reaches his peak during their early 30s - but that experience counts for a lot in contrast to raw speed.
"The best age for racing drivers is 30, 31, 32 - and that's because your ability as you're getting older slightly decreases, but experience counts for so much in this sport," Rosberg said.
"So experience will outdo the small decrease in your natural ability as a human as you get a bit older."
Hamilton, who will turn 35 next January insists that he doesn't care what Rosberg has to stay, as everyone has their own opinion.
"I've never seen the blog," Hamilton said. I don't know who follows it, but it has no bearing on anything that I do. I don't care, everyone has their own opinion.
"Whether he's right or wrong, I don't really care. All you have to do is look at my tally of results over the years and they kind of speak for themselves.
"So naturally there will be people that have not had the success that I've had, and might want to talk it down, but that's okay. I'm 34 years old, but I feel like I'm driving better than ever. Hopefully today you can see that I've not lost any speed.
"Qualifying is not always going to go great, you just have to move on. Races are not always going to go great, the last one [Germany] sucked.
"But you know what, you move straight on, let it go. There's nothing you can do about the past, all you can do is try to shape the future.
"Honestly, I couldn't be more proud. Ultimately you want to be proud of yourself, and I feel really proud of myself today, how I drove, because that's how I always want to drive, and then how we delivered as a team."
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,831
I agree with Lewis 100% and think the age thing has changed overtime with better technology and training. That being said, Lewis' comments are so incredibly salty about Rosberg and his blog. I seriously don't get the hatred. Lewis for the most part dominated Nico. 2016 close, and not disrespect to Lewis, but I don't think anyone would argue that Nico was the better driver that year. So the constant throwing of shade by Lewis against Nico it's still surprising.
Pistonhead
Posts: 137
that'll be because he's not grown up yet.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 796
My sense is he is fed up with those kind of stupid questions from the press and not so much throwing shade on Nico. It's pretty idiotic. Maybe the average person's reflexes slow a bit after 32 but for an athlete at Hamilton's level it's not an issue until maybe 40. He's had some amazing qualy laps in previous years, but there's no doubt he's at the top of his game.
f1ski
Posts: 436
put lewis in a ferrari or red bull lets see how he compares. for that matter put the top drivers in the same cars see who is faster. When lewis hits that point he will drop like a stone. there is no fighting father time.Hope Verstappen goes to MB lets see who is faster
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,831
Fernando Alonso
f1dave
Posts: 657
So says Rosberg the one time wonder.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 796
It was kind of wonder-ful how he beat Ham. Loved that season!