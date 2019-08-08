user icon
Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo doing well with limited resources

  • Published on 08 Aug 2019 10:24
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Kimi Raikkonen believes Alfa Romeo is doing well with the limited resources it has compared to the top teams.

Alfa currently sits seventh in the constructors' standings, with Raikkonen picking up31 of its 32 points so far this season.

Raikkonen admits that he didn't have any expectations for his first year at the new team, but believes the points standings don't paint a true picture for the team. 

"I didn't expect anything," Raikkonen said. "I came in to do the best that I can and I think if you look at the points right now, it looks pretty shit. But I don't think it's really telling the true story of the first part of the season.

"For sure around Barcelona, we were not where we wanted to be, we were too slow basically. But before and after that we came back pretty well. We are going in the right direction and doing the right things, but as a team, we have limitations.

"We are not like the guys at the front, and we know that, we accept it. But for what we have, we are doing good. We just want to be faster and to be ahead. Slowly we are building there. It takes time as always. But we're doing pretty okay.

"It could always be better, we haven't always maximised the points, but that's how it goes."

Raikkonen crossed the line in Hungary in seventh place, taking his fourth top ten finish in five races.

The Finn was also originally classified in seventh at the German Grand Prix, but received a 30 second time penalty relating to his clutch at the start of the race.

Alfa Romeo is going ahead with its appeal of the penalty, with a court date set for the 24th of September next month. 


  • Kean

    Posts: 527

    I think Alfa Romeo, like Red Bull, need a more capable 2nd driver. If it hadn't been for Gio outqualifying Rai on a couple of occasions he'd be just as big a disappointmet as Gasly. I think Vergne, Vandoorne or Wehrlein would be a better choice for Alfa, actually Ericsson would likely do better than Gio, maybe not in quali but probably in the race cause Eri had good tyre management at least.

    • + 0
    • Aug 8 2019 - 14:07

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Kimi Räikkönen 7
cour-pic
  • Team Sauber
  • Points 823
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 93
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Oct 17 1979 (39)
  • Place of b. Espoo, Finland
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

