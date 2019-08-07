user icon
Norris 'happy' with Hungary result despite pitstop blunder

  Published on 07 Aug 2019 16:01
  • comments 0
  By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren's Lando Norris has insisted that he is happy with his ninth place finish in last Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, despite a pitstop error costing him time and dropping him down the order.

Norris was running in sixth place just behind teammate Carlos Sainz when a wheelgun problem held Norris in his box during his pitstop, dropping him behind the Red Bull of Pierre Gasly and the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen.

Norris, initially disappointed to lose out on the slow pitstop, was still happy to finish within the points for the team, while Sainz managed to finish in fifth place, his second in a row after a fifth place finish in the previous round in Germany.

"That was the main thing which cost us more points today," Norris commented after the race. "I don't think from Carlos' result that it could have been any better for him but from my side the pitstop was our letdown.

"It cost us a better position, but we still got P9 and some points so we can be happy with our result. It was a tough race today"

Norris pointed out however the improvements seen within the team and the pitstops as opposed to last season, and also felt that there were still a lot of positives to be taken from the current pace of the car and McLaren's current 'best of the rest' status this season so far.

"There's a lot of positives just one negative. It happens sometimes like today, the pitstop wasn't great on my car," Norris added. "but generally the team have done a good job so we have to give them a lot of credit.

"They done a very good job so far this season, especially compared to last season where they struggled more with the pitstops, so we are still making great progress, so today was just a one-off."


HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
cour-pic
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 24
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 12
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (19)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

