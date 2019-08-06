user icon
F1 in talks with Saudi Arabia over Grand Prix event

  • Published on 06 Aug 2019 17:19
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 is having discussions with Saudi Arabia over a potential world championship Grand Prix event, according to reports.

Liberty Media is believed to be looking to expand the current calendar and has held discussions with multiple venues - however most of these talks have formulated to nothing.

The Times newspaper reports that Formula 1 and its ten teams are seeking reassurances over matters such as human rights, equality and media freedom prior to any potential deal in the middle-eastern country.

Last year, Formula E's opening round was held in Diriyah, a region of Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. The city will open the 2019/20 season with a double-header event. 

Next year's Formula 1 calendar is set to feature 22 races, with Vietnam and The Netherlands being added to the calendar, while the futures of Germany and Mexico appear bleak.

In Hungary, last weekend, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admitted that the 2021 calendar could see as much as 24 races throughout the season.

Saudi Arabia has been the centre of international criticism in recent years regarding human rights, with the death of Jamal Khashoggi putting it in the spotlight as a six-month investigation by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that Khashoggi had been assassinated by operatives of the State of Saudi Arabia. 

Women only obtained the right to drive on the roads in Saudi Arabia last year.

Two middle eastern venues already host F1 Grands Prix, with Bahrain having a slot at the beginning of the season while Abu Dhabi has become the traditional season finale in recent years.


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

