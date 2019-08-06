user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Bottas 'not nervous' over Mercedes future

  • Published on 06 Aug 2019 15:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas insists he is not feeling nervous when it comes to his future at the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

The Finn is not yet signed up for the 2020 season and faces competition from Esteban Ocon, who is working as a Mercedes development driver this year. 

A string of poor races has seen Lewis Hamilton's championship lead grow to 62 points, while Bottas is under pressure to stay ahead of Max Verstappen for second place.

Despite the current question marks regarding his future, Bottas states that he is not feeling nervous after a scrappy Hungarian Grand Prix, which saw him finish eighth after receiving front wing damage on lap one. 

MOREBottas: Leclerc move 'completely unnecessary' | Masi: Onboard pictures give 'distorted' shots of Leclerc/Bottas contact

“For sure, it would be nice to hear some news when the team decides what they want to do,” said Bottas.

“What can I do? I was trying, took a bit of a risk to try and get the lead braking outside of turn one and then just a bit messy in turn two and three. I was a bit unlucky with the front wing damage, it could have been a different race.

“I don’t think it’s going to change anything, one race, like I said before the weekend. So I’m not really nervous. I’m sure we will know more news very soon.”

Championship deficit a 'tricky situation' 

Bottas led the world championship standings early on in the year, having won two of the opening four races.

However, he has not stood on the top step of the podium since Baku, admitting that the current deficit in the championship is bigger than what he would like.

"It's a big gap,” Bottas. “Much bigger than I would have liked to have. But that’s the gap now, there's not a lot else I can do. I don’t really want to think about it too much at the moment.

"We’ll still go through everything about this race with the team and then move on. There’s still many races to go, obviously a bit tricky situation but that’s how it is.”


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
cour-pic
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 961
  • Podiums 33
  • Grand Prix 93
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (29)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar