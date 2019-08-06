Bottas 'not nervous' over Mercedes future

Valtteri Bottas insists he is not feeling nervous when it comes to his future at the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

The Finn is not yet signed up for the 2020 season and faces competition from Esteban Ocon, who is working as a Mercedes development driver this year.

A string of poor races has seen Lewis Hamilton 's championship lead grow to 62 points, while Bottas is under pressure to stay ahead of Max Verstappen for second place.

Despite the current question marks regarding his future, Bottas states that he is not feeling nervous after a scrappy Hungarian Grand Prix, which saw him finish eighth after receiving front wing damage on lap one.

“For sure, it would be nice to hear some news when the team decides what they want to do,” said Bottas.

“What can I do? I was trying, took a bit of a risk to try and get the lead braking outside of turn one and then just a bit messy in turn two and three. I was a bit unlucky with the front wing damage, it could have been a different race.

“I don’t think it’s going to change anything, one race, like I said before the weekend. So I’m not really nervous. I’m sure we will know more news very soon.”

Championship deficit a 'tricky situation'

Bottas led the world championship standings early on in the year, having won two of the opening four races.

However, he has not stood on the top step of the podium since Baku, admitting that the current deficit in the championship is bigger than what he would like.

"It's a big gap,” Bottas. “Much bigger than I would have liked to have. But that’s the gap now, there's not a lot else I can do. I don’t really want to think about it too much at the moment.

"We’ll still go through everything about this race with the team and then move on. There’s still many races to go, obviously a bit tricky situation but that’s how it is.”