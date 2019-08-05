user icon
Vettel: Ferrari's Hungary pace not eye-opening

  • Published on 05 Aug 2019 11:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari's lack of pace throughout the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend was not "eye-opening". 

The Italian squad was almost half a second down on pole position on Saturday, while it crossed the line over a minute behind race-winner Lewis Hamilton in the race.

Both Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc split their tyre strategies in an attempt to do something different, but the nature of the Hungaroring didn't play into the team's hands. 

Vettel managed to overtake Leclerc towards the end of the race for the final spot on the podium, but insists he can't be happy with the result amid the team's lack of pace.

"We were pushing throughout the whole race, we were trying to split the strategies to try and do something different but overall we were missing quite a bit of pace," Vettel said.

"In the end, it's fair, it's not our track. There are a lot of corners and not many straights so lots of homework.

"I can't be happy because we were not fast today. Losing 60 seconds in 70 laps is probably fair, that's what we were missing. Maybe we didn't pick the absolute fastest strategy but overall, we're just not quick enough.

"It's not really an eye-opener, we knew this before. It's just up to us to address it in the next couple of months to make a difference towards the end of the year."

'Not easy' to find magic solutions

Vettel says that he will take a couple of days off before he starts preparing for the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of the month, as Ferrari continues to search for pace. 

"We had a poor first half with some mixed races, we had some chances and in the end, I want to do better in the second half, that's what I will focus on," he said. "I'll have a couple of days off and then start preparing for Spa.

"On paper, Spa and Monza should be better for us but we need to confirm. We know in the corner we struggle and the nature of race tracks have corners. 

"We would like to build a car faster in the corners, we are doing everything we can, but currently, it's not enough. Everyone knows saw and understands. But it's not so easy to come up with magic solutions."


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
cour-pic
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,283
  • Podiums 51
  • Grand Prix 93
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

