Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton once again found himself being out-qualified by teammate Bottas, but was at his very best in the race. After failing to pass Verstappen early on, the five-time world champion pitted for softs and went on an impressive charge during the last 20 laps to win his eighth race of the season.

Rating: 9.5



Max Verstappen

Taking his first pole position, Verstappen shone on Saturday and was on course for victory number three of 2019 until Hamilton passed him. However, there was little that he could do with an evidently inferior car, but Verstappen's spirit and Saturday performance once again showed that he is performing at the highest level.

Rating: 10.0



Sebastian Vettel

It was a bit of a miserable weekend for Ferrari, who was nowhere to be seen on Saturday and Sunday. After being out-qualified by Leclerc, Vettel mastered his tyre strategy in the race, setting 39 laps on the mediums and 31 on the softs to pass Leclerc in the closing stages of the race for the final spot on the podium.

Rating: 8.5



Charles Leclerc

Leclerc once again got the better of Vettel in qualifying, which is becoming something of a habit recently. In the race, he made contact with Bottas on lap one and drove a tedious race to finish in fourth - a small boost after his DNF one week ago at Hockenheim.

Rating: 7.5



Carlos Sainz

Sainz is really settling in at McLaren and is seemingly maximising every weekend in recent races. A second P5 result in a row, Sainz is fast becoming one of the stars of 2019 as he has already scored more points in 2019 than he has across an entire season in his previous years in F1.

Rating: 9.5

Pierre Gasly

The struggles continued for Gasly in Hungary, as a poor start dropped him down the order and he failed to make moves. Only moving upwards when others made pit stops, Gasly couldn't get past the much slower McLaren, only adding to the building pressure on his shoulders at the moment.

Rating: 3.0



Kimi Raikkonen

Raikkonen used his experienced head in the race to perfectly manage his tyres on a difficult stint and take home points for Alfa Romeo. Another strong drive from the Finn, who is still showing his worth in F1.

Rating: 9.0



Valtteri Bottas

Bottas was forced to enter recovery mode after he had contact with Leclerc on the opening lap. Coming back to finish eighth, Bottas' title fight took a major hit as he dropped major points to teammate Hamilton, and is now under pressure from Verstappen for second place.

Rating: 8.5



Lando Norris

Another sterling effort from Norris in qualifying saw him at the head of the midfield once more. However, a slow pit stop proved costly in the race, as he looked set to finish the race in sixth or seventh. Nevertheless, another mature drive from the rookie.

Rating: 9.0



Alexander Albon

Albon has been one of the men in form recently, putting together a string of strong races. After being placed on a nice strategy on Sunday, the Thai-British driver secured another point for himself and Toro Rosso - his fifth top ten finish of the year.

Rating: 8.5



Sergio Perez

Perez managed to go very long on the hard compound tyres, running 51 laps. However, both he and Daniil Kvyat were unlucky at the end of the race to lose out on a points finish as their tyres fell off the cliff. Racing Point seemed to be off the pace all weekend, but after a disappointing weekend in Germany Perez bounced back well to be comfortably ahead of teammate Lance Stroll.

Rating: 8.5



Nico Hulkenberg

It was quite a boring weekend for Hulkenberg, after the disappointment of crashing out of his home Grand Prix in Germany just a week ago. Renault seemed to be off the pace all weekend, but the German had a nice stint on the soft tyres at the end to finish in 12th.

Rating: 7.0



Kevin Magnussen

It is hard to judge the performance of either of the Haas drivers as they are running what are very different cars. Magnussen looked to be in good shape in the early stages of qualifying, but as soon as the track warmed up his pace disappeared. The Dane had a good battle with Daniel Ricciardo in the closing stages of the race but it was not the weekend he was hoping for.

Rating: 7.0



Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo had a horrible qualifying, where his final run in Q1 was ruined by fighing for track position with Sergio Perez. Renault then opted to change his engine, meaning that the Australian had to start from the back of the grid. He ran very long into the race after starting on the hard tyres in order to try and recover, but it was not to be as points never looked like a reality.

Rating: 6.5



Daniil Kvyat

Kvyat was not in the best form on Saturday, as he was outqualified by his teammate Alexander Albon. However, he then had a good battle during the race with the Anglo-Thai driver, but ultimately came out the loser as his tyres fell off the cliff just before the end of the race.

Rating: 6.5



George Russell

It was an amazing performance from Russell all weekend, as the British rookie just missed out on Q2 by 0.05s. This marked a major step forward for Williams, as the upgrades fitted to the car finally started to move the team forwards. However, more importantly for Russell, he was a huge 1.3s faster than teammate Robert Kubica over a single lap. He was unable to keep many of the cars that he outqualified behind him during the race, but nevertheless it was a great weekend for him and the team.

Rating: 9.0



Lance Stroll

Off the back of an excellent result in Germany and just missing out on a podium for Racing Point, Stroll had a rather underwhelming weekend in Hungary. He was outqualified by George Russell in a Williams on Saturday (partly due to Giovinazzi), but then was unable to match the pace of his teammate during the race.

Rating: 5.0



Antonio Giovinazzi

Giovinazzi was not all to impressive during the weekend, as he was way down on the pace of his much more experienced teammate Kimi Raikkonen. He received a penalty for blocking Lance Stroll in qualifying, and then could not move his way through the field in the race on a day where he had the car for points.

Rating: 4.5



Robert Kubica

This is becoming a common theme for Kubica, but it was another weekend to forget for the Pole. He was unbelievably far behind his teammate George Russell both in qualifying and the race, finishing last of the classified runners. You must now assume that unless he comes back from the summer break a different driver, then he will not be driving a Williams in 2020.

Rating: 4.0



Romain Grosjean

Again, much like for his teammate Kevin Magnussen, it is hard to judge the performance of Grosjean due to the wildly unpredictable nature of the Haas VF-19. His car was working much better than Magnussen's during the heat on Saturday, but then did not have much race pace before the team were forced to retire.

Rating: 7.0