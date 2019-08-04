user icon
Strategy options for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Published on 04 Aug 2019 10:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pirelli has outlined the strategy options for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, with a one-stop being the fastest way to complete the race.

The Italian marque states that those starting on the soft compound should see their pit window open between laps 24-30, in which they would fit medium tyres to the end.

All Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari drivers used the medium compound to set their laps in Q2, meaning that their opening stint is likely to stretch deep into the race, most likely to around the halfway mark.

They can then take a set of hards to the end - although the medium to hard is projected to be slower than the soft to medium, the pace advantage of the top three should be enough to keep it out of reach.

Pirelli has also stated that a one-stop strategy, switching from the softs to the hards, is possible - however it is likely to be slower than the previously discussed one-stop options.

A two-stop strategy is available to the teams, however Pirelli state that it is definitely the slowest options.

Drivers can elect to pit early, within the first 20 laps, for a set of softs to go for roughly 25 laps before doing the same stint length again on a set of mediums.

One factor that could throw a spanner in the works is the tempertaure as the track surface is set to be much hotter during the race than it has been all weekend.

Teams will, therefore, likely to be cautious as they read the conditions and ensure their tyres don't overheat, which could ruin their races. 

Charles Leclerc pointed out at Ferrari that it seems to be sliding much more than Mercedes or Red Bull, which could present it with problems during the 70 lap race.
 

Fastest strategy Soft Medium (Lap 24-30)  
2nd fastest strategy Medium Hard (Lap 30-35)  
3rd fastest strategy Soft Hard (Lap 22-28)  
4th fastest strategy Soft Medium (Lap 16-20) Medium (Lap 41-47) 

 

Starting tyres for each driver 

 

Max Verstappen Medium
Valtteri Bottas Medium
Lewis Hamilton Medium
Charles Leclerc Medium
Sebastian Vettel Medium
Pierre Gasly Medium
Lando Norris Soft
Carlos Sainz Soft
Romain Grosjean Soft
Kimi Raikkonen Soft
Nico Hulkenberg Free Choice
Alexander Albon Free Choice
Daniil Kvyat Free Choice
Kevin Magnussen Free Choice
George Russell Free Choice
Sergio Perez Free Choice
Antonio Giovinazzi Free Choice
Daniel Ricciardo Free Choice
Lance Stroll Free Choice
Robert Kubica Free Choice


Race sets available for each driver
 

  C2 New C2 Used C3 New C3 Used C4 New C4 Used
Hamilton      1        -       1       1       -       3
Bottas      1        -       1       1       -       3
Vettel      1        -       -       2       1       2
Leclerc      1        -       -       2        1       2
Verstappen      1        -       1       1       -       3
Gasly      1        -       -       2       1       2
Ricciardo      1        -      1       -       3       2
Hulkenberg      1        -      1       -       1       4
Magnussen      1        -       1       -       1       4
Grosjean      1        -      1       -       -       4
Sainz      1        -       1       -       -       4
Norris      1        -       1       -       -       4
Perez      1        -      1       -      3       2
Stroll      1        -      1       -      2       3
Raikkonen      1        -      1       -      -       4
Giovinazzi      1        -       1       -      1       4
Kvyat      1        -      1       -      1       4
Albon      1        -      1       -      1       4
Russell      1        -      2       -      1       3
Kubica      1        -      2       -      1       3

 


