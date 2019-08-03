Giovinazzi receives three-place grid penalty for impeding Stroll

Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Hungarian Grand Prix after impeding Lance Stroll during qualifying.

Stroll failed to make it past the first stage of qualifying after he was held up by Giovinazzi as they approached Turn 5 towards the end of the session.

Giovinazzi made it through to Q2 and ended up classifying in 14th place, but is now expected to start 17th, sharing the penultimate row with Daniel Ricciardo.

"The Stewards reviewed video, audio, GPS and telemetry evidence and heard from the driver of car 99 (Antonio Giovinazzi) and the driver of car 18 (Lance Stroll) and the team representatives," read a stewards statement.

"Notwithstanding the fact that the team incorrectly informed the driver of car 99 that he was “in phase” with car 18, when in fact car 18 was on a push lap, it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that on an in lap, he makes all reasonable endeavours to watch for following cars that are on a push lap and to ensure they are not impeded

"It was noted that car 99 was shown a blue flashing light halfway between turns 3 and 4. Telemetry and GPS data confirmed that car 18 lost considerable time through the section of track involved.

"The Stewards believe the driver of car 99 could, and should, have moved away from the racing line prior to Turn 4."

Giovinazzi has also been handed a penalty point for the incident, which moves him onto four for the last 12 months.